How to host a virtual Secret Santa gift exchange

Courtney Campbell, Reviewed
Give (and get) a gift virtually this year.
Holiday traditions have to be done a little differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are advising people to celebrate virtually or only with members of your own household, which means that Secret Santa gift exchange you have each year with your extended family, friends, or coworkers needs to be held on a screen this year.

Thankfully, with the proper technology, it's completely possible to host a Secret Santa gift exchange virtually. Here's how to go about having a virtual Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange and what you'll need to do it.

How to set up a video call for a virtual Secret Santa

A Zoom subscription lets your loved one set up their own video calls.
As host, it's your job to wrangle up all the secret Santa Santa participants into the virtual party. That means setting up a video conference—and making sure everyone knows how to use it.

The two most popular options for video chats are Zoom and Google Hangouts. The most basic Zoom package is free for users for up to 40 minutes and 100 guests, then moves up to $14.99 for a package with more time. Plus, users are able to upload fun holiday backgrounds with Zoom, which is always a nice touch. Up to 25 people can join a Google Hangouts video call, and that option is completely free. Once you've selected the platform, pick and time and date and send out your virtual invites.

If you want to improve video quality, we recommend upgrading to a webcam like the Logitech HD Webcam C615 and a ring light to enhance your appearance, and make for great selfies for the future.

What to send during a virtual Secret Santa gift exchange

These would be great gifts to send.
Once you've set the time and the (virtual) place, you need to assign everyone's Secret Santa. If you typically draw names in-person, you can use an app like Santa’s Secret Keeper that will virtually assign each person a giftee, then you can select a budget for everyone to follow.

Our shopping experts at Reviewed, have curated a list of the best Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts to give this year at a variety of price points. Some of the most popular gift options include an essential oil diffuser, a portable Bluetooth speaker, fuzzy socks, and a mini waffle maker.

Since the whole point of a Secret Santa is, well, the secret, that makes sending out the gifts a little more tricky. We recommend sending out a list of everyone's addresses to add to the secrecy and that everyone uses the host's information as the home address—otherwise, it will be completely obvious who their Secret Santa is!

With shipping delays occurring due to the pandemic, we recommend shipping out your gifts sooner than you normally would so they arrive on time. For a nice touch, we recommend wrapping your Secret Santa gift, but with delays, it might be best to ship directly from the retailer.

