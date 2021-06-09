Hostage advocates concerned by US pullout from Afghanistan

In this June 6, 2021, photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than half done, and U.S. officials say that while it could be completed by July 4, the final exit of equipment and troops more likely will be later in the summer. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
ERIC TUCKER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for Americans held hostage overseas are raising concerns that the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan will make it harder to bring home captives from the country.

An annual report from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, released Wednesday, examines the status of U.S. government efforts to secure the release of hostages and unlawful detainees in foreign countries. The report's findings are based on interviews with former hostages and detainees or their representatives and relatives, as well as current and former government and military officials.

The report shows general satisfaction with changes instituted as part of a 2015 hostage policy overhaul, which included the creation of an FBI-led hostage recovery fusion cell and the appointment of a State Department envoy for hostage affairs. But it also raises potential areas for improvement, including more mental health and financial support for hostages and detainees who return from captivity. And it says more may need to be done to make hostage recovery a greater priority.

Among the concerns raised by hostage advocates interviewed for the report is that once American troops leave Afghanistan — a process the Biden administration has said will be completed by Sept. 11 — “it will become more difficult to generate the intelligence needed to find Americans and conduct rescue operations for current hostages held in the area.”

They include Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Lombard, Illinois, who vanished in January 2020 and is believed held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network, and Paul Overby, an American writer who disappeared in Afghanistan in 2014.

“They also fear that the further reduction of U.S. physical presence in the country is an erosion of the leverage needed to make progress on resolving these cases,” the report states. “It is perceived by some advocates that securing the release of these hostages was not made a precondition for any settlement during the peace talks in Doha, Qatar with the Taliban.”

The departure of all U.S. special operations from Afghanistan will make counterterrorism operations, including the collecting of intelligence on al-Qaida and other extremist groups, more difficult. The administration hopes to be able to compensate through the military's wide geographic reach, which has only expanded with the advent of armed drones and other technologies.

The administration has said it will retain a U.S. Embassy presence, but that will become more difficult if the military’s departure leads to a collapse of Afghan governance.

The top U.S. peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has told Congress that he has repeatedly demanded the release of Frerichs and has “enlisted the support of senior Qatari and Pakistani officials on his behalf.”

The foundation behind the report was created by Diane Foley, whose son, James, was killed by Islamic State militants in 2014 while in Syria as a freelance journalist. The deaths of James Foley and other Western hostages at the hands of IS operatives helped prompt the 2015 policy overhaul following complaints by hostage families that government officials had failed to sufficiently communicate with them and had even threatened prosecution if relatives tried to raise a ransom.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Recommended Stories

  • Foreign judges will remain part of HK's 'hard as a rock' judicial system - Lam

    Hong Kong will continue to invite foreign judges to its courts and the city's legal system remains "hard as a rock", Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday amid international concern about the impact of a sweeping national security law. Worries over the ability of Hong Kong's judicial system to uphold human rights while applying the new law independently intensified last week when the judiciary said British judge Brenda Hale would step down from the top court next month. Hale, Britain's former Supreme Court president, is one of 13 overseas non-permanent judges on the Court of Final Appeal, whose presence has long been seen as a symbol of the rule of law after Britain returned its former colony to China in 1997.

  • Murder plots and mass shootings thwarted by FBI-designed app for global network of criminals

    US and Australian agencies hacked into an app used by criminals and read millions of encrypted messages, leading to hundreds of arrests of suspected organised crime figures in 18 countries, Australian officials said on Tuesday. The operation by Australian police and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation ensnared suspects in Australia, Asia, South America and the Middle East involved in the global narcotics trade, the officials said. Named Operation Trojan Shield by the FBI, it was one of the bi

  • "Aviation history!": U.S. Navy uses drone to refuel in midair for first time

    The U.S. Navy has used a drone to refuel a fighter jet in midair for the "first time ever," according to a statement.Why it matters: The test shows that drones can now be used for tasks beyond reconnaissance missions or shooting targets, freeing up the Navy's costly crewed fighter jets for other operations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAviation history! “This flight lays the foundation for integration into the carrier environm

  • Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, but new group emerges

    President Joe Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package on Tuesday and started reaching out to senators from both parties in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise, setting a summer deadline for Congress to pass his top legislative priority. The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke Tuesday, but would welcome her in the new bipartisan group, according to an administrative official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations. Shortly after the Biden-Capito talks collapsed, 10 senators huddled late Thursday over pizza — five Republicans, five Democrats — emerging after three hours with some optimism their new effort could create a viable path forward, said a person familiar with the closed-door talks and granted anonymity to discuss them.

  • Biden ends infrastructure talks with GOP senators

    PSAKI: “…He has seen that the sausage making is messy. It takes time….” White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday chalked up prolonged negotiations on an infrastructure bill between President Joe Biden and Republicans as simply messy “sausage-making." Just hours later, Biden washed his hands of the process – ending his talks with GOP negotiator Senator Shelley Capito and instead reaching out to a bipartisan group of lawmakers to help broker a deal. In a follow-up statement issued late Tuesday, Psaki said Biden "informed Senator Capito today that the latest offer from her group did not, in his view, meet the essential needs of our country." Biden changed course after Capito, the leader of a group of six Senate Republicans handling the negotiations, offered $330 billion in new spending on infrastructure, far short of Biden’s reduced $1.7 trillion offer. Psaki added that Biden "expressed his disappointment that, while he was willing to reduce his plan by more than $1 trillion, the Republican group had increased their proposed new investments by only $150 billion." But Capito, who had a five-minute call with Biden on Tuesday, pointed the finger at the President.In a statement, she said, "After negotiating in good faith and making significant progress to move closer to what the president wanted, I am disappointed by his decision." Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the talks "seem to be running into a brick wall."Schumer gave new life to the possibility of some sort of a bipartisan bill being cobbled together that could ultimately be paired with a Democratic-only bill to achieve more of the administration's $2 trillion investment goals. Republicans have been talking about a far more modest package of less than $1 trillion.A bipartisan group of senators met late on Tuesday to discuss the next steps on infrastructure. They included Republican Senators Bill Cassidy, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, and Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who hold key swing votes in the chamber.

  • Colbert Offers a ‘Calendar Song’ Learning Aid to Marjorie Taylor Greene After Her June 31 Gaffe (Video)

    Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist poking fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent gaffe where she mistakenly said there were 31 days in June, and created a cheeky song about the calendar to mock how he thinks she sees the months. Taylor Greene had previously very publicly goofed up when she demanded President Biden’s administration release information related to the spread of the coronavirus “by June 31, 2021.” Specifically, Taylor Greene was asking Biden to start an investigation into chief preside

  • Takeaways: Senate report on 'absolutely brutal' Jan. 6 siege

    A Senate report examining the security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol says missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy led to the violent siege. It does not fault former President Donald Trump, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat just before hundreds of them stormed the building. In an effort to be bipartisan — and to find quick agreement on security improvements to the Capitol — Senate Democrats wrote the report with their Republican counterparts and largely steered clear of addressing the former president’s role.

  • Smart devices get pandemic boost in U.S. households -Deloitte survey

    The home has become the center of activities with children learning and playing games online and adults working from home, juggling video calls, shopping digitally and conducting doctors' appointments virtually. "The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was like a time machine that suddenly propelled us tens of years into the future," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman at Deloitte, the multinational professional services company. "It has changed how we interact with our connected devices, ultimately helping consumers, healthcare providers, education professionals, technology innovators and others adapt, innovate and thrive in our daily lives," he said.

  • Chipotle prices go up to help cover cost of higher wages for employees

    The restaurant industry has been boosting wages to attract workers as it faces a labor crunch.

  • Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei Lead Cast of Rebecca Miller’s ‘She Came To Me,’ Protagonist Launches Sales at Cannes

    Anne Hathaway (“The Witches”), Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”), Marisa Tomei (“Spider-Man: Far from Home”), Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”) and Matthew Broderick (“Love is Blind”) headline the cast of writer/director Rebecca Miller’s romantic comedy “She Came to Me.” A multi-generational story in New York, the film follows a composer suffering from writer’s block who rediscovers his […]

  • Macron slapped in the face during walkabout in southern France

    PARIS (Reuters) -A man slapped President Emmanuel Macron in the face on Tuesday during a walkabout in southern France. In a video circulating on social media, Macron reached out his hand to greet a man in a small crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal barrier as he visited a professional training college for the hospitality industry. Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man in the T-shirt, and another ushered Macron away.

  • Sen. Capito says Biden ended infrastructure negotiations after GOP rejecting counter, as White House says they are looking at other options

    Infrastructure negotiations between the White House and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito broke down on Tuesday.

  • Leading crypto exchanges scout entry into India despite potential ban

    Global digital currency exchanges are exploring ways to set up in India, following in the footsteps of market leader Binance, industry sources told Reuters, while the government in New Delhi dithers over introducing a law that could ban cryptocurrencies. There is no official data, but industry analysts reckon there are 15 million crypto investors in India holding over 100 billion rupees ($1.37 billion). "These companies have already begun talks to understand the Indian market and the entry points better," said one source directly involved with an exchange that had begun due diligence for an Indian firm it was considering acquiring.

  • Pressure mounts on White House to help Afghans who aided U.S.

    With the drawdown from Afghanistan nearing its halfway mark, the administration has outlined few details about how to protect nearly 18,000 Afghans and their families who are eligible for visas.

  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon's billionaire founder, to fly to space in July

    Jeff Bezos, Amazon's billionaire founder, said on Monday he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crewed space flight from his rocket company, Blue Origin, next month.

  • Beijing’s Pressure Drives Alliance Push by Australia at G-7

    (Bloomberg) -- As worsening geopolitical tensions with China spill into trade reprisals, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is heading to the U.K. to meet global leaders this week with a message: There’s strength in numbers.“We are far from isolated -- we have worked hard to ensure we are not a nation that can be easily marginalized and driven to unacceptable compromises,” Morrison is expected to say in a speech in Perth on Wednesday, before he heads overseas to attend the Group of Seven l

  • David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston share ‘last hug’ at ‘Friends’ reunion in candid pic

    It was an extra special moment considering their feelings for each other in the show — and in real life!

  • New Belarusian law threatens protesters with years in prison

    Belarus' authoritarian president on Tuesday signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison — the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. Previously, taking part in unauthorized demonstrations was punishable by fines or brief jail terms ranging from several days to two weeks.

  • What Is Fastly and Why a Slew of Websites Went Offline

    (Bloomberg) -- The hour-long Fastly Inc. outage was a reminder of how exposed the world’s biggest websites are to the impact of disruptions ranging from simple human error to coordinated cyberattack.The failure at Fastly, which helps websites load their pages faster, sent vast swaths of the web offline on Tuesday. News websites including CNN, the New York Times and Bloomberg News, services such as Amazon.com Inc., Shopify Inc. and Stripe Inc., plus sites as large as Spotify and Reddit all went o

  • Jerusalem sinkhole swallows up parked cars

    Security video distributed by the Jerusalem Shaare Zedek Medical Center, showed cars falling into the sinkhole.Israeli police, backed by rescue and fire services, blocked the roads surrounding the hospital to conduct searches in the area.