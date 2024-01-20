Hostage negotiation and SWAT remove alleged shooter from Capitol Hill apartment

Seattle police arrested a 33-year-old woman after they say she shot another woman in a Madrona home.

The 22-year-old victim told officers the shooting happened on Thursday in the 1100 block of 34th Avenue.

Neither of the bullets hit the woman before the shooter left in a car, according to officials. The victim then called 911 about an hour later.

Police soon found the getaway car and the suspect’s apartment in Capitol Hill.

When the suspect refused to leave, both the Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT were called.

After several hours of negotiation, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

“Officers did not find a gun, but they found the victim’s cell phone in the suspect’s possession,” said a spokesperson. “She is now booked in the King County Jail on an assault charge and several felony warrants.