Hostage rescue is Congress' priority number one, LaHood says
Congressmen Darin LaHood (R) and Eric Sorensen (D) are weighing on Congress' role in assisting Israel in their war with Hamas.
According to Human Rights Watch, an international organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights, attacks on civilian targets violate international humanitarian treaties such as the Geneva Conventions.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
EU regulatory commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stern letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It addresses misinformation concerns on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.
The violence in the area has resulted in scores of false claims.
Republicans remain mired in disagreement as war rages in Israel and as another government shutdown looms here at home.
"You're only allowed one un-retirement."
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
In a very swift test of the European Union’s newly updated content moderation rulebook, the bloc has fired a public warning at Elon Musk–owned X (formerly Twitter) for failing to tackle illegal content circulating on the platform in the wake of Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip. The European Commission has also raised concerns about the spread of disinformation on X related to the terrorist attacks and their aftermath.
Twitter has modified its policy on newsworthy content to allow more posts that would usually break its rules to remain on the platform. The company made the change amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.