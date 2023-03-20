Hostage shot in St. Regis standoff, suspect then killed by deputies

Mar. 19—Authorities shot and killed a male after they allege he shot a hostage Saturday in the area of the St. Regis Travel Center off Interstate 90 in St. Regis, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

Two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery in Osburn, Idaho, were seen getting out of their car in the St. Regis area, the sheriff's office said.

The first suspect was apprehended and taken into custody without incident. The second suspect took a hostage, who was shot by the suspect after law enforcement arrived, the sheriff's office said.

"Law enforcement then engaged the suspect and the suspect succumbed to his injuries," the sheriff's office said.

A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page advised St. Regis residents of a suspected armed robber and that shots were fired in the small unincorporated town about 125 miles southeast of Spokane at 11:25 a.m. The post told residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

The sheriff's office updated the post about two hours later saying residents were safe and more information will be provided. A third post asked residents to avoid the travel center area because of the crime scene.

Undersheriff Wayne Cashman said Shoshone County Sheriff's Office deputies in Idaho chased armed robbery suspects to the Idaho-Montana border, according to KHQ. Mineral County sheriff's deputies found the car involved in the chase abandoned.

The hostage was taken to a Missoula hospital while another suspect was arrested.

Montana Highway Patrol was also involved in the incident. The investigation into the shooting was turned over to the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations.

No other information was available.