Hostage situation ends with officer-involved shooting in Yuba City

May 20—A Yuba City Police officer shot a suspect who allegedly had a weapon to a female victim's neck and was approaching law enforcement during a hostage situation on Wednesday night.

At around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle for a domestic violence call. Neighbors had reported hearing sounds of a female being attacked and dispatch received a call from a victim inside the house who had been struck in the head. That victim said there was a second victim being held hostage in a bedroom who had a significant injury to her head, according to YCPD.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had called bleeding from the head. Officers then entered the home and went to the hallway outside the upstairs bedroom where the female victim was being held.

While officers began establishing communication with the suspect, the suspect exited the bedroom with a weapon to the victim's neck. The suspect allegedly continued to come toward officers with the weapon still in hand and to the victim's neck. An officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect, according to YCPD.

Officers provided medical aid to the victims and suspect on scene until Bi-County Ambulance arrived. The female victim was taken to Sutter Roseville Hospital and the other victim and suspect were taken to Adventist Health/Rideout.

As of Thursday morning, the identities of the victims and suspect were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

The Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team took over the investigation due to the officer discharging their firearm.