Hostage situation at Germany's Hamburg airport - police

Fire services and rescue teams have been deployed around Hamburg's airport

Police in the German city of Hamburg say they are dealing with a suspected hostage situation at the airport after an armed man drove through a security barrier and onto the tarmac.

There are at least two people in the car including a child, police say.

Special forces have also been deployed after the vehicle entered the airport on Saturday evening at about 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

The suspect's wife is reported to have alleged a possible child abduction.

In a statement, police say they believed "that a custody dispute is the background to this operation".

They said the suspect shot his weapon twice in the air and threw burning bottles from the vehicle.

He drove his car to the airport's apron, the area where aircraft are usually parked.

"We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation," Hamburg police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Psychologists as well as officers specialised in negotiations are on site, police say, adding that they were in contact with the individual in the vehicle.

All departures and arrivals at the airport in the northern German city have been halted.