Hostage situation at Hamburg airport ends as police arrest man; 4-year-old daughter safe

An 18-hour hostage situation at Hamburg airport ended when police arrested a man who abducted his 4-year-old daughter.

An armed man who police say took his daughter hostage at Hamburg airport was arrested Sunday after a standoff of more than 17 hours.

The 35-year-old got out of his car and was arrested by emergency services officials, Hamburg police announced on X. His daughter appeared unharmed.

The northern German airport shut down on Saturday night after the man crashed a car into an airport gate and fired two shots into the air, according to the German news agency dpa.

Police reported he was holding his 4-year-old daughter hostage in the car after a custody battle with her mother. The girl's mother had previously reported the child abduction to authorities.

“We must currently assume that he is in possession of a live firearm and possibly also explosive devices of an unknown type,” police announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our top priority is to protect the child. According to our current knowledge, the child is physically well."

No threat existed to other passengers after the airport was evacuated and all flights were canceled, according to officials.

Psychologist spends hours negotiating with man

A psychologist spent hours negotiating with the man, according to police. The mother also arrived at the airport and received psychological support, dpa reported.

“The mother naturally wants to get to her child as quickly as possible,” Malte Stueben, the head of the German Red Cross crisis intervention team in Hamburg, told dpa.

A pediatrician also arrived at the airport to lend support for the girl once she was recovered, dpa reported.

About 126 flights were canceled and five planes were rerouted because of the incident.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hamburg airport hostage situation ends after man arrested