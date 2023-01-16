Hostage situation leads to arrest of Manistee County man

Jan. 16—WELLSTON — A Manistee County man was arrested Saturday after he held two women hostage, Michigan State Police reported Sunday.

The two women were visiting the man when he accused them of stealing his methamphetamine, assaulted them, brandished his handgun and told them they could not leave until he got his drugs back, Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

One woman was able to get away after she called her son, who came to the place they were being held and confronted him, Carroll confirmed Sunday.

State troopers were called to that location in Wellston on Saturday morning, but the man and the second woman had left on foot.

A state police emergency support team set up a perimeter around the place, and deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office found him and his hostage in the woods, along the outer perimeter, Carroll said.

Police are currently unsure how long the two women had been held hostage. Although they had been assaulted, neither needed to be seen by paramedics, Carroll said.

The suspect did not sustain any injuries, he said.