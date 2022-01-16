Hostage-taker in Colleyville synagogue standoff was British national, UK says

The hostage-taker in Saturday’s standoff at Colleyville synagogue was a British national, according to the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Asked for information about the standoff at Congregation Beth Israel, a spokesperson for the office said, “We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The office is a ministerial department.

“We pursue our national interests and project the UK as a force for good in the world. We promote the interests of British citizens, safeguard the UK’s security, defend our values, reduce poverty and tackle global challenges with our international partners,” according to a statement on its website.

Officials said at a press briefing said Saturday night that the rescued hostages are being interviewed by FBI and will be reunited with their families as soon as possible. The hostage-taker died.

Officials did not release the name of the hostage taker or the ages of the hostages, but did confirm everyone was an adult.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno from the Dallas field office said a federal investigation into the hostage taker will be conducted globally, with special focuses on Tel Aviv and London.

The gunman, he said, was “singularly focused on one issue” not related to Jewish community.

DeSearno said the rescue of the hostages and death of the hostage taker “was a result of a long, long day of hard work by nearly 200 law enforcement officers from across this region.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.