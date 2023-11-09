Hostage video released by Islamic Jihad

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad has released a video it says features an elderly woman and teenage boy being held hostage.

The Israeli military said the video amounted to “psychological warfare”.

“We are ready to release them on humanitarian grounds when the security conditions on the ground are met,” a hostage-taker said in a video.

The Israel Defence Forces said it refused to comment further on the clip of Hanna Katzir and Yagil Yaakov as it would play into their captors hands.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: “I will, for the moment, ignore the question of their release. We will be the first to update the families before anything happens.”

He added: “This is a sign of life, and it is important.”

Around 240 people were abducted on October 7 during attacks in southern Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

09:34 PM GMT

Pictured: Israel-Hamas conflict

Palestinians stand on the street after Israeli raid in Jenin refugee camp - RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza Strip - Leo Correa/AP

Pro-Israel protesters gathered outside the offices of British Red Cross in Gaza - ZUMA Press/Alamy

08:59 PM GMT

A Palestinian alumnus of a Foreign Office scholarship programme has reportedly died in Gaza

A Palestinian alumnus of a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) scholarship programme has reportedly been killed in Gaza.

Dr Maisara Al Rayyes died alongside members of his family, according to a statement by King’s College London, where he studied.

He was an alumnus of the FCDO’s Chevening Awards programme, which offers scholarships and fellowships to study in the UK.

The programme posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We are devastated to learn about the death of Chevening Alumnus Dr Maisara Al Rayyes and members of his family.

“We send our deepest condolences to his surviving family. Our thoughts, and the thoughts of the Chevening Alumni community are with you.”

08:26 PM GMT

Yemen’s Houthis fire rockets at Israel

Yemen’s Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the southern city of Eilat on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

Earlier the Israel Defence Forces said it intercepted a missile over the Red Sea which was directed towards its territory.

07:47 PM GMT

Israel taking 'pinpoint measures' to let Gazans flee

Israel is taking “pinpoint measures” to allow Gazan citizens to flee, according to its defence minister.

Yoav Gallant said the Israel Defence Forces is taking precise “localised” steps to help Palestinians flee the conflict.

07:45 PM GMT

Pictured: Israel-Hamas conflict

Shin-Bet Service and undercover officers capture dozens of Hamas terrorists from Gaza - Ziv Koren/Polaris / eyevine

Injured Palestinians brought to hospital after Israeli Forces raid Jenin Refugee Camp in Jenin, West Bank - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

People look at installation called "Empty Beds" where 241 beds represent hostages held in Gaza - REUTERS/TOMER APPELBAUM

07:33 PM GMT

Daily four-hour pauses announced

Israel will announce daily four-hour “humanitarian pauses” in Northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee, the White House said.

The pauses will be announced three hours before they commence and start on Thursday, according to national security spokesman John Kirby.

He said: “We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today.”

Mr Kirby added: “We’re glad to see that the Israeli Defense Forces are willing to take this step.”

President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been in talks this week aiming to secure the safe exit of civilians in Gaza.

06:54 PM GMT

Daily pauses result of 'huge amounts' of behind the scenes diplomacy

Daily four-hour humanitarian pauses are the result of a “huge amount of diplomatic activity behind the scenes”, according to a think tank

Nomi Bar-Yaacov, associate fellow at Chatham House, said: “This has clearly come about largely as a result of US pressure – directly from President Biden with Antony Blinken and others shuttling back and forth, highlighting to the Israelis that the number of civilian casualties is unacceptable and could lead to serious escalation in the West Bank and the region.”

She said Israel will want to evacuate Gaza citizens swiftly, adding that Hamas building its headquarters under civilian buildings made the current conflict problematic.

“It’s only a pause, Israel will honour the four hours and then continue its military operations against Hamas, with the stated aim of destroying as much of the military infrastructure as possible,” Ms Bar-Yaacov added.

06:37 PM GMT

Explosion in Gaza

05:50 PM GMT

Pictured: Israel-Hamas conflict

Smoke from Israeli bombardment rises behind people fleeing Gaza City - AFP/MOHAMMED ABED

Palestinian youths take cover behind a wall during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Nov 9 - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

An Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle flies over the border Gaza border - AFP/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

05:34 PM GMT

Five pro-Palestine protesters arrested

Five people have been arrested after pro-Palestinian protesters scaled up part of the Scottish Parliament building and unfurled a banner.

The group had attached a Palestinian flag to the awning above the main entrance, along with a banner reading “stop arming Israel”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Five people have been arrested following protest activity on a roof area of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh which took place on Thursday, November 9, 2023.”

05:27 PM GMT

Yemen's Houthis release footage of US drone

04:57 PM GMT

Daily four-hour pauses 'offer precious little' to Gaza citizens

Daily four-hour humanitarian pauses offer “precious little” to citizens of Gaza, according to ActionAid.

Riham Jafari said: “Today’s announcement offers precious little to the two million people in Gaza, displaced, injured and traumatised who have faced a month of relentless bombardment and seen critical infrastructure across Gaza all but destroyed.

“What use is a four-hour pause each day to hand communities bread in the morning before they are bombed in the afternoon?”

Ms Jafari called for a permanent ceasefire to “help those whose lives are hanging by a threat”.

04:42 PM GMT

Downing Street silence on Braverman article

Downing Street has declined to offer any update on Suella Braverman after the publication of her article accusing police of “playing favourites” with pro-Palestinian protesters.

Number 10 is still looking into what happened after the article was published without sign-off, the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman said.

She declined to say when there might be an update or whether it was a breach of the ministerial code.

It comes as a former Scottish Government minister urged MSPs to back calls for Mrs Braverman to be sacked as Home Secretary.

Kevin Stewart lodged a parliamentary motion at Holyrood on Thursday urging fellow MSPs to “show zero-tolerance” over her comments.

04:40 PM GMT

Hamas set to release two hostages

Hamas’ armed wing is set to release two hostages for “humanitarian and medical” reasons, according to a spokesperson.



04:39 PM GMT

Pictured: Israel-Hamas conflict

Defence Minister of Israel Benny Gantz speaks during a press conference, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas - ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Defence Minister of Israel Benny Gantz attends a press conference - REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Palestinian youths burn tyres during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on November 9 - ALAA BADARNEH/AFP

04:21 PM GMT

Drone strikes southern Israel after missile boats deployed to Red Sea

A drone has reportedly struck southern Israel after missile boats were deployed to the Red Sea.

The unidentified drone hit a building in the city of Eilat, Israel’s military said.

“The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review,” it said in a statement.

Emergency services said there were no injuries.

In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen has launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel, but all were either shot down or fell short.

Earlier this month, Israel said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea to reinforce security in the region.

03:59 PM GMT

IDF raiding military quarter, it says

The Israel Defence Forces has carried out raids of the military quarter in Gaza City, according to a spokesperson.

Hamas’ headquarters and munitions factories are said to be located in the area which is near the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israeli troops claim to have “eliminated” around 50 terrorists, discovered sensitive military documents and a network of the terror group’s tunnels.

The IDF said the proximity of Hamas’ operations to civilian facilities is “further proof residents are used as human shields for its murderous activities”.

03:31 PM GMT

Watch: Journalists inspect Hamas weapons workshop

03:23 PM GMT

Starmer still rejects calls for ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer has said his rejection of calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East stands after a Labour frontbencher resigned in protest at the leader’s position on the conflict.

The Labour leader admitted his party was divided on the Gaza conflict but said there was unity in “condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas” and “being clear about Israel’s right to self-defence”.

Imran Hussain MP said he was quitting his role as shadow minister for the new deal for working people to be able to “strongly advocate” for a cessation of hostilities.

Mr Starmer has been grappling to maintain discipline in his top team over the conflict, with least 16 frontbenchers indicating support for a ceasefire.

Asked whether the split posed a “huge challenge” to his authority, he told broadcasters: “Across the Labour Party, we are united in condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas, in being clear about Israel’s right to self-defence.”

02:58 PM GMT

Hamas staging 'hit-and-run attacks' on Israeli troops

Hamas terrorists have conducted “hit-and-run attacks” of Israeli forces positioned north of Gaza City, a leading US think-tank has said.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) gunmen fired anti-tank rockets and mortars at Israeli troops in at least eight such ambushes, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Sources close to Hamas’ leadership say the group is prepared for a long drawn-out war in the Gaza Strip.

The ISW report came as Israeli forces continued to press their offensive in the enclave on Thursday, fighting Hamas terrorists through shell-blasted buildings in the territory’s north.

Gaza residents said Israeli troops were inching their way closer to the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s biggest health facility, where Israel believes Hamas has a command centre.

Thousands of Palestinians have taken refuge at the facility in a bid to shelter from relentless Israeli aerial bombardment.

02:43 PM GMT

Calls for Gaza ceasefire 'understandable,' says Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said calling for a ceasefire is “understandable”, but Israel is “taking action to secure its own stability”.

Speaking to reporters from the foreign ministers preparatory meeting in Riyadh ahead of the emergency Arab League summit for Gaza, he said: “The UK has long been committed to a two-state solution, the Israelis and the Palestinians living side by side in peace.

“The terrible circumstances that we are seeing, triggered by the brutal terrorist attacks on the seventh of October, remind us that we need to redouble our efforts to bring about that peaceful two-state solution.

“I’ve discussed that at length with my friends in the Arab world, also with the Israelis, and recently in the G7 meeting in Tokyo.

“What we have said is that calling for a ceasefire is understandable, but what we also recognise is that Israel is taking action to secure its own stability and its own security. Of course, we want to see this terrible situation resolved as quickly as possible.

“The immediate challenge is the humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza. That’s why we are focusing on that.

“Of course, what we want to do is we want to see, as quickly as possible, a move to a situation where there is peace in the region, where Israel feels safe and secure, and the Palestinian people have a meaningful route to a sustainable Palestinian state.”

02:11 PM GMT

10 Palestinians killed in raid on Jenin refugee camp, says Hamas-run health ministry

Ten Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

In a statement they said the current death toll in Jenin stood at 10, with more than 20 others wounded.

The Israeli army said its forces were operating in the northern West Bank city, but did not provide further details.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent months by Israeli forces in Jenin, particular in the city’s refugee camp where armed groups are present alongside tens of thousands of residents.

01:37 PM GMT

Suella Braverman's job in balance as No 10 investigates article

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to sack Suella Braverman after she accused the police of “playing favourites” with protesters.

Downing Street said at lunchtime that the Prime Minister had full confidence in the Home Secretary.

But No10 admitted that her comments in a piece published by The Times had not been signed off and it was now seeking to “establish the detail” about how the article was released.

Ms Braverman’s comments have ignited a political firestorm and come after Mr Sunak accepted that a pro-Palestinian march in central London on Armistice Day will go ahead despite Tory calls for it to be blocked.

Labour and Lib Dem figures have demanded Ms Braverman be sacked. Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Home Secretary was “out of control”.

Read more from Jack Maidment on The Telegraph’s politics liveblog here

01:13 PM GMT

Pictured: Three cats bring scintilla of joy to displaced children in Gaza

In a makeshift tent city in the southern Gaza Strip teeming with thousands of displaced people, three cats called Simsim, Brownie and Liza are giving rare moments of joy to children who have lost any semblance of normality in their lives.

The cats belong to the Harb family, who fled their home in a residential tower in the relatively affluent area of al-Zahra in central Gaza to escape from Israeli air strikes that flattened the building and much of their old neighbourhood.

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, carry cats belonging to the Harb family who survived Israeli airstrikes - STAFF/REUTERS

Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, play with one of the cats belonging to the Harb family who survived Israeli airstrikes - STAFF/REUTERS

The cats provide a much-needed distraction not only for their owners but for other displaced children who take turns stroking them and picking them up in the dirt alleys in between tents fashioned from tarpaulins and cloth fabrics.

The children smile and laugh as they play with them. One child calls one of the pets “habibi”, or “my love” in Arabic.

01:00 PM GMT

Nato allies back humanitarian pauses in Gaza war, says Stoltenberg

Nato allies support humanitarian pauses in the war between Israel and Hamas to allow aid to reach Gaza, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

International law must be respected and civilians be protected in the conflict, he told reporters in Berlin as he addressed the media before a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“The war in Gaza must not turn into a major regional conflict. Iran and Hezbollah must stay out of this fight,” he added.

12:52 PM GMT

Suella Braverman is playing on fears of Jewish community, says Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has accused Suella Braverman of playing on the fears of the Jewish community and stoking tensions rather than addressing them.

The London mayor warned that the Home Secretary’s comments that police were biased in their approach to pro-Palestinian protesters risked fuelling divisions and could fuel far-Right activists to mount counter-demonstrations on Armistice Day.

He was responding to an article by Mrs Braverman in The Times in which she claimed the weekly pro-Palestinian “hate marches” were being used by Islamic extremists as an attempt to dominate the streets of London.

Read more here

12:23 PM GMT

Scholz 'ashamed' by wave of antisemitism sweeping Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “ashamed and outraged” at a recent wave of antisemitic incidents in Germany, warning Berlin would not tolerate such anti-Jewish hatred.

Mr Scholz was speaking at a ceremony at a Berlin synagogue to mark “Kristallnacht” alongside Jewish leaders. The synagogue was among 1,000 that were damaged or destroyed across Germany and Austria by Nazi mobs during the “Night of Broken Glass” in November 1938.

The synagogue where the chancellor was speaking was also attacked with Molotov cocktails in a surge of antisemitic incidents that followed the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Watchdog RIAS reported 202 antisemitic incidents in Germany in the week following Hamas’s attack, a 240 per cent increase from a year ago.

“Every form of antisemitism poisons our society,” said Mr Scholz, who was wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish cap, as is customary in a synagogue for men. “We will not tolerate it.”



Olaf Scholz in the Beth Zion synagogue in Berlin on Thursday. - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

12:03 PM GMT

West Bank 'boiling,' says UNRWA chief

The West Bank is “boiling” with tension, the chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said, as he voiced concern about the spillover risk of the situation in Gaza.

Philippe Lazzarini also said there was need for a meaningful continuous humanitarian aid to Gaza including fuel.

He said aid coming in through Rafah was inadequate, adding that all crossings into Gaza should be opened.

11:39 AM GMT

Egypt condemns 'international silence on violations of the law' by Israel

Egypt has condemned “international silence on violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel” at a Paris conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza.

“What the Israeli government is doing far exceeds the right to self-defence,” Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry told the conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, complaining of an “imbalance” in “the international conscience”.

He added that he rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

11:29 AM GMT

How Israel and Ukraine’s first ladies forged a friendship under fire

When first ladies swap notes, the talk is typically of charity projects, their partner’s political fortunes, and the demands of life in the public eye.

When Israel’s first lady Michal Herzog speaks to Ukraine’s Olena Zelenska, they discuss what it is like to face missile attacks. Unless, that is, an incoming rocket actually interrupts the conversation.

“Two weeks ago, Olena Zelenska rang me just as I was visiting a front-line hospital,” says Ms Herzog, recalling a visit to a ward treating victims of last month’s Hamas massacre. “Then, as we were speaking, the air raid siren went off, and I said, ‘Sorry, I have to go’. But she understood – sometimes our roles in life are reversed.”

Read more from Colin Freeman here

10:52 AM GMT

Pictured: Palestinian boys inspect at the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque

Palestinian boys inspect at the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque - IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

10:38 AM GMT

Daily Gaza map

10:37 AM GMT

Macron: All lives have equal worth

“All lives have equal worth,” Emmanuel Macron has said, as he appealed to Israel to protect civilians.

Speaking at a Gaza aid conference in Paris, Mr Macron stressed that civilians must be protected.

“It’s absolutely essential. It is non-negotiable,” he said.

“All lives have equal worth and there are no double standards for those of us with universal and humanist values.”

The French president made the comments at a gathering in Paris that brought together officials from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations, with the aim of providing urgent aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip. Israeli authorities weren’t participating in the talks, Mr Macron’s office said.

“Fighting terrorism can never be carried out without rules. Israel knows that. The trap of terrorism is for all of us the same: giving in to violence and renouncing our values,” he added.

10:16 AM GMT

Israeli military official claims 'there is no humanitarian crisis' in Gaza

An Israeli military official has claimed there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

“We know the civil situation in the Gaza Strip is not an easy one,” said Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of coordination and liason at COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body handling civil affairs in Gaza.

“But I can say that there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” he told reporters.

He added that the Israeli military was facilitating aid transfer to Gaza in sectors such as “water, food, medical supplies and humanitarian aid for shelters”.

Palestinian officials say that 10,569 Gaza residents have been killed, about 40 per cent of them children, while a humanitarian crisis has gripped the enclave, with basic supplies running out and buildings demolished by unrelenting Israeli bombardments.

10:13 AM GMT

‘Torrent of anti-Semitism’ at UCL must be investigated, say 500 alumni

University College London is being urged to investigate an ‘‘appalling torrent of anti-Semitism’’ that former students claim has swept the institution, which was the first to accept Jewish students when it was established in 1826.

More than 500 alumni including Nadhim Zahawi, the former education secretary, have written to Dr Michael Spence, the provost, demanding action after material was posted on social media appearing to glorify the Oct 7 attacks.

The strongly worded letter, suggesting that “morally repugnant” behaviour had “brought the university into serious disrepute”, comes after the UCL branch of the University and College Union (UCU) passed a motion calling for “intifada until victory” and a “mass uprising”.

Read more from The Telegraph’s Associate Editor Camilla Tominey here

09:53 AM GMT

Nearly one hundred UN staff killed in Gaza

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said it has been a “painful month.”

"This has been a painful month for @UNRWA"@UNLazzarini: 99 of my colleagues have been killed in #Gaza- the highest number of @UN aid workers killed in a conflict in such a short time.



They are among 10,000 people killed since the beginning of the war, according to MOH in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/MccFnvGOoJ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 9, 2023

09:46 AM GMT

Breaking: Macron urges nations to work towards 'ceasefire' at Gaza aid conference

Emmanuel Macron urged nations to “work towards a ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as he opened a conference on aid to the Palestinian territory.

“In the immediate term, we need to work on protecting civilians. To do that, we need a humanitarian pause very quickly and we must work towards a ceasefire,” Mr Macron told delegates.

More to follow

09:27 AM GMT

Gaza in pictures:

Palestinian man, named Imad Rbaye, plays ney flute on the rubbles of demolished houses due to the attacks in Shabure Refugee Camp - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Palestinians inspect at the site of Israeli strikes on houses - IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

09:11 AM GMT

Transport Secretary refuses to back Braverman over police protester comments

Mark Harper distanced himself from his Cabinet colleague Suella Braverman this morning after she accused the police of “playing favourites” with protesters.

The Transport Secretary would not say if he agreed with the Home Secretary’s remarks after she also claimed the Metropolitan Police employed a “double standard” by taking a softer approach towards “pro-Palestinian mobs” than right-wing and nationalist protesters.

Asked if he agreed that the police “play favourites”, Mr Harper told Times Radio: “I am not going to indulge in textual analysis of her article. You set out what she said. I am going to talk about what we have all been doing.”

Ms Braverman’s comments in a piece for The Times have ignited a political firestorm and come after Rishi Sunak accepted that a pro-Palestinian march in central London on Armistice Day will go ahead.

Read more from The Telegraph’s Jack Maidment on our politics liveblog here

08:58 AM GMT

Israel claims it has located a 'Hamas drone manufacturing plant'

Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip have located a Hamas drone manufacturing plant and weapons depot within a residential building in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, footage released by the IDF shows. pic.twitter.com/dEzu23jsPF — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 9, 2023

08:40 AM GMT

Labour: Sunak should sack Suella Braverman over her claims that police are 'playing favourites' with pro-Palestinian protestors

Rishi Sunak should sack Suella Braverman over her claims that police are “playing favourites” with pro-Palestinian protesters, Labour has said.

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, told Sky News the Prime Minister should “of course” sack her if he had not signed off on the views she expressed.

He said: “Where is the Prime Minister on this? Do we believe the Prime Minister signed off that kind of inflammatory rhetoric? He won’t tell us.

“We have to find out today from the Prime Minister did he sign off? Did he agree to this? And if not, is he too weak to sack her?

“If you have a Home Secretary that is so out of control, so divisive, so inflammatory, undermining the police and, therefore, the national security and safety of the public, that’s not someone who should be Home Secretary.”

08:26 AM GMT

South Korean foreign minister sees need for humanitarian pause in Gaza conflict

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared the view there is a need for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war.

Demonstrators gesture with their red-painted hands during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinians people outside the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Blinken in Seoul, the South Korean foreign minister said the two countries condemn Hamas’ attack against civilians and were monitoring possible North Korea’s connection with Hamas.

08:22 AM GMT

US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-War

Palestinians must govern Gaza when the war does end, the United States has said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has outlined Washington’s red lines and expectations for the besieged coastal territory, pushing back at Israeli comments that it would be responsible for security in Gaza indefinitely.

There should be “no reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza,” Mr Blinken said at a press conference in Tokyo.

While Mr Blinken said there may be a need for “some transition period” at the end of the conflict, but that post-crisis governance in Gaza must include Palestinian voices.

“It must include Palestinian-led governance and Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”

Israeli officials have clarified they do not intend to occupy Gaza after the war, but they have yet to articulate how they might ensure security without maintaining a military presence. Israel withdrew its forces from Gaza in 2005.

07:56 AM GMT

Pro-Palestinian Armistice Day march must go ahead, says Churchill’s grandson

Winston Churchill’s grandson has said that a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day must be allowed to go ahead.

Lord Soames, a former Armed Forces minister, said: “A lot of people died during the war to assert freedom”.

'It must be allowed to go ahead.'



Grandson of Winston Churchill, Lord Nicholas Soames, tells @AndrewMarr9 that he doesn't think Palestine protests on Armistice Day should be banned as 'a lot of people' died in the war to 'assert freedom'. pic.twitter.com/gPEsmiSjch — LBC (@LBC) November 7, 2023

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the march can go ahead, despite fears that it could lead to counter-protests by Right-wing extremists, because the “evidence threshold” to ban it had not been met.

07:56 AM GMT

Captured Hamas terrorists could be charged with rape

Israel is reportedly considering whether to charge Hamas fighters with rape, after a witness testified about a suspected gang rape at the site of the Supernova music festival massacre.

Investigators from the Israeli police’s Lahav 433 national crime unit have collected evidence of sexual offences against women by Hamas attackers during the deadly cross-border raid on Oct 7, Israel’s Haaretz and Maariv newspapers reported on Wednesday.

One female survivor of the attack at the music festival near the Gaza border has given testimony, saying while she was hiding from the terrorists she saw a young woman gang raped and murdered.

Read more from Nataliya Vasilyeva here

07:52 AM GMT

Israel-Gaza in pictures:

Israeli soldiers stand amid rubble, during the ongoing ground invasion against Hamas - RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Israeli soldiers operate next to items found inside a workshop which they claim was used for weapon production and located on the lower floors of a residential building - RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Israeli soldiers stand amid the rubble, during the ongoing ground invasion against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip - RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

07:49 AM GMT

US strikes Iran-linked weapons storage site in Syria

US warplanes carried out a strike on an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in eastern Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks against American personnel, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

It is the second time in roughly two weeks that the United States has targeted a location in Syria it said was tied to Iran, which supports an array of armed groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its forces in the Middle East.

The United States is striving to deter Iran and its proxies from turning the Israel-Hamas fighting into a regional war, but the repeated attacks and strikes in response risk a conflict between Washington and Tehran.

“US military forces conducted a self-defense strike on a facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. This strike was conducted by two US F-15s against a weapons storage facility,” Mr Austin said in a statement.

“This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates,” he said, adding that the United States “is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”

07:49 AM GMT

Gaza aid conference to open in Paris

France’s President Emmanuel Macron will host a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza although Israel, which has been bombarding the territory since an October 7 attack by Hamas, will be absent.

All governments nevertheless have “an interest in the humanitarian situation improving in Gaza, including Israel”, a Macron aide told reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the gathering.

Hamas terrorists stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 240 hostages, Israeli officials say.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the retaliatory Israeli military campaign has killed more than 10,500 people, many of them children.

