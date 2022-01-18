Hostages describe "terrifying" synagogue attack
Two of the hostages described the tense standoff with a gunman inside a Texas synagogue and the dramatic moments leading up to their escape. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
Two of the hostages described the tense standoff with a gunman inside a Texas synagogue and the dramatic moments leading up to their escape. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
The mogul's latest swimsuit shots have her fans doing some deep-dive detective work
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
The supermodel, who turns 68 on Feb. 2, appears to be vacationing in the Caribbean.
Michael Todd, a pastor based in Tulsa, tried to make a point in the sermon, saying "receiving vision from God might get nasty."
Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes are planning a jersey swap.
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...
Meagan Good took social media by storm on Jan. 16 after the actress shared a three-for-one upload showcasing her slim figure. In the Instagram post, the […]
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann
Fellow Americans, prepare to be roasted.View Entire Post ›
The search is officially underway!
Ryan Fitzpatrick was in attendance for the Bills' blowout wild-card win over the Patriots Saturday — as a shirtless fan.
Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams [more]
That's one great teammate.
Cowboys fans were seething on Sunday. Apparently, so was Dak.
Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A […]
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
Three quick cuts and the Browns can almost double their salary cap space. Are they worth it? Depends on how you value the players that would be involved:
Not many people are happier than Stephen A. Smith to see the Cowboys lose Sunday.
Oxfam calculated that the wealth of the world's 10 richest men grew by $15,000 a second — $1.3 billion a day — from March 2020 to November 2021.
See Bloom's flirty — and funny! — response to fiancée Katy Perry's recent Instagram thirst trap