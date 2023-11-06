LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Officers tried for two hours to get 32-year-old Justin Altwein to surrender and come out from a garage in the 3200 block of South 18th Street, where three people were being held hostage, according to Lafayette police.

Someone inside the garage texted 911 about 5:05 a.m. Saturday to report being held inside the detached garage by Altwein, who police said is from Frankfort.

Altwein showed up unannounced at the home and wanted property he claimed was stolen from him, victims told police after the standoff ended about 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Altwein had several firearms and wore body armor, victims told police. He pistol whipped one of the victims in the head, police said. None of the other victims was injured.

Officers who first made contact with Altwein could not get him to come out of the garage, so the SWAT team was called and traffic along South 18th Street was shut down until the stand off ended.

When Altwein did come out of the garage about 7:15 a.m., he ignored officers commands, so he was knocked to the ground by officers, and Altwein began to fight, police said.

A police dog was used to subdue Altwein, and it bit Altwein on the leg, police said.

Officers booked Altwein into the Tippecanoe County Jail at 9:45 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement, according to jail records.

He remained incarcerated Monday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Hostages freed after 2-hour standoff with Lafayette police