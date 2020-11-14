Hostages possibly inside tire store in Concord, police say. SWAT on scene.

Hostages are possibly being held at a Discount Tire store in Concord, police said Saturday afternoon.

Around noon, Concord Police Department officials reported a SWAT team at the scene in the 500 block of Dickens Place, which is off Interstate 85, about 30 minutes north of Charlotte.

Just before 1:30 p.m., WCNC Charlotte journalist Lucas Bogg reported on Twitter, quoting a police department spokesperson, that gunfire had been heard from the business.

“An unknown number of employees exited the business. It’s believed the possible shooter is still in the business, possibly with other people,” Bogg wrote.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area until further notice.

WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported earlier that police officers first were dispatched to the tire store at 11:22 a.m., Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

