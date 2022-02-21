Hostess perks up snack market with caffeinated Donettes

To some, coffee and donuts are the perfect breakfast combination — now, the two are forever intertwined.

Hostess on Tuesday announced the latest addition to its Donettes line: caffeinated doughnuts in two flavors, chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato.

Introduced in 1940, Donettes are the snack brand’s version of miniature donuts.

The Lenexa, Kansas-headquartered company announced that each Boost Jumbo Donette, made with coffee bean extract and contains almost as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.

Each doughnut is three times larger than a regular-sized Donette.

“For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day,” Hostess Brands general manager said Christopher Balach.

Both varieties come in a 2.5-ounce single-serve package at a suggested retail price of $2.49.