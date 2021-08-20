Hostile crowd confronts police after shooting death in East Hartford

Aug. 20—EAST HARTFORD — A man was fatally shot overnight at a Silver Lane sports bar where a crowd became hostile as responders tried to render aid, police said.

Police said they were called to the Malibu Sports Bar and Lounge at 808 Silver Lane around 12:30 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

Lt. Joshua Litwin said officers arrived to find an unconscious adult male victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back. The weapon used was a handgun, Litwin said.

An "uncooperative crowd that was hostile toward police" had gathered in the parking lot as officers performed CPR on the victim for several minutes, Litwin said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported to police that two people fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. The two suspects were described as Black males wearing dark color clothing, with one taller with a muscular build and the other shorter with short dread locks.

Litwin said the bar was "packed" at the time of the shooting. It has been drawing attention over the last several weeks for large crowds and complaints of disputes, vandalism, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police Detective Daniel Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.