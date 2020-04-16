Web Hosting Services Market to Exhibit 15.1% CAGR by 2026; Increasing Number of SMEs to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Dreamhost Inc., Amazon Web Services, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, Bluehost Inc., AT&T Inc., 1&1 Ionos Inc., Google Inc., Combell NV, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Web.Com Group, Inc., and more.

PUNE, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Web Hosting Services market is set to gain momentum from the rising demand for state-of-the-art cloud platforms. These platforms aid in lowering the count and role of physical data centers. Fortune Business Insights™ put forward this information in a recent report, titled, "Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, Virtual Private Server Hosting and Others), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site and Online Application), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the Web Hosting Services market size was USD 60.90 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 183.18 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Mobile Marketing Tools to Drive Growth

Owing to the excessive competition, each and every company is looking forward to advertise their products and services. Social media platforms have therefore, come to the rescue. With the increasing usage of internet and various social media platforms, companies are finding it efficient to use mobile marketing tools to exhibit their products and service to a large number of people at once. Every company needs a domain name and web platform for creating promotional activities and ads. It is set to aid in the Web Hosting Services market growth during the forecast period. However, the frequent occurrence of downtime is likely to obstruct market growth.

Segment-

Ability to Provide Enough Storage Capacity will Drive the Dedicated Hosting Segment

Based on type, the market is fragmented into virtual private server hosting, collocated hosting, dedicated hosting, shared hosting, and others. Amongst these, the dedicated hosting segment held 27.9% website hosting service market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the ability of this service to offer enough storage capacity. It also requires 99.9% uptime to maintain huge online traffic. Various companies across the globe are nowadays aiming to develop dedicated hosting services for providing the users with multiple advantages, such as authority management, security monitoring, and complete authorized control. The shared hosting segment is likely to hold the maximum share in the coming years on account of the increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide.