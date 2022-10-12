Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a UK£567k loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£5.9m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Hostmore's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Hostmore

Hostmore is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 British Hospitality analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£2.1m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Hostmore's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 33% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Hostmore, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Hostmore's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Story continues

Valuation: What is Hostmore worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Hostmore is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Hostmore’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here