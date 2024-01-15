A fatal hot air balloon crash left four people dead, and one critically injured Sunday morning in Eloy.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. in the desert area of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road in Eloy, about 65 miles south of Phoenix, according to the Eloy Police Department.

Out of respect for the victims, Eloy police said they were withholding their names pending notification of next of kin.

"The Eloy Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved in this heartbreaking incident," a statement from the department said.

Police said the cause of the crash is currently unknown and informed the public they are working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to further investigate the event.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hot air balloon crash in Eloy leaves 4 dead, 1 injured