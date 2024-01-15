Hot Air Balloon Crash Kills 4 People in Eloy, Arizona

TechCrunch

Artifact, the news aggregator-turned social network from Instagram's founders, is shutting down. On Friday, the startup announced via a blog post it had made the decision to "wind down operations" of the app launched over a year ago, saying that the market opportunity wasn't big enough to warrant continued investment. The team had rapidly iterated on its product from a SmartNews-like news reading app to a curation and news discovery platform where individual users could become creators of a sort, finding interesting gems from around the web that others could like and comment on. It also employed several AI tools to summarize news, rewrite clickbait headlines and surface the best content.