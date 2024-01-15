Hot Air Balloon Crash Kills 4 People in Eloy, Arizona

KGUN - Tucson Scripps

Four people are dead and a fifth is critically hurt after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Pinal County. Eloy police say it happened in a rural desert area about five miles north of the city. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/four-dead-one-hurt-after-hot-air-balloon-crash-near-eloy

