Hot-air balloon crash kills 4, critically wounds 1 in Arizona desert

Four people are dead and another person is critically injured after a hot-air balloon crashed in the Arizona desert Sunday morning, according to local police.

Officers responded to the scene of the fatal crash near Eloy just before 8 a.m. They told FOX 10 Phoenix in a statement that there were eight skydivers in the balloon who jumped before the crash happened; five people remained in the balloon, including the pilot and four who were along for the ride.

In the statement, officers said one of the four victims died at the scene and three were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The fifth victim was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix and is in critical condition.

FILE - The cause of a hot-air balloon crash that killed four people and critically injured another in Arizona on Sunday morning is under investigation.

Police said that out of respect for privacy, the names of the victims are not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

"We are working closely with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA, to investigate the cause of this tragic event," Eloy police said.

