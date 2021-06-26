Hot air balloon crash in New Mexico kills at least 4 people, critically injures 1

At least four people have died and one remains in critical condition after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Saturday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cameron 0-120 hot air balloon struck the power lines about 6 miles west of the Albuquerque International Sunport airport and caught fire.

Albuquerque police responded to the incident around 7 a.m.

At least four people were killed and one was critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash," the police department said in a tweet. "One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition."

Two of the victims are men and two others are women, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue. While their names have not been released, fire officials said Saturday afternoon in a statement that "one of the deceased male patients was the pilot of the balloon."

Police estimated the age range of the victims to be between 40 and 60 years old, NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque reported.

As a result of the crash, power is out in the area near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard, police said.

Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash. One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition. @PNMtalk is on scene as power is still out in the area. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 26, 2021

PNM, the largest electricity provider in New Mexico, said at least 13,777 power customers in the area have no electricity as a result of the crash.

The cause of the incident was unknown Saturday afternoon. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.