Hot air balloon crashes in Phoenix neighborhood

A hot air balloon with nine people aboard crashed in a north Phoenix neighborhood on Thursday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, the Fire Department said. All passengers declined medical treatment.The crash damaged a street light and SRP was deenergizing the pole, according to the Fire Department.

There were no evacuations made to nearby homes and the Federal Aviation Agency was notified, the department said.

This incident is not a first in the Phoenix area.

In May 2021, a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in Phoenix. There were no serious injuries after a nine-person hot air balloon that in December 2020 crashed into a Goodyear backyard. A hot air balloon with 13 people crashed and caught fire in March 2018 near a dirt road outside Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hot air balloon crashes in north Phoenix neighborhood