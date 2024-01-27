Hot air balloon festival returns to metro Phoenix. Here's what to know

The Arizona Balloon Classic will host its 13th annual premier hot air balloon festival event in Goodyear this weekend, filling the sky with balloons from all over the country.

From Friday to Sunday, guests at the Goodyear Ballpark can enjoy a variety of attractions, including nearly 100 different food and retail vendors, live music, entertainment, commercial exhibits, and balloon rides.

Since 2011, Arizona Events Group, the organization hosting the festival, has been offering its signature event to the community every third week of January, with thousands expected to arrive over the weekend.

Nanette Duncan, the festival director and vice president of event management for Arizona Events Group, said there will be "something for everybody."

"We're really focused on this being an affordable family event," Duncan said. "There's so much to see and to do."

On Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7:30 a.m., attendees can climb aboard one of the 18 different hot air balloons and enjoy stunning views of the Valley during the morning hours. Additionally, the festival will feature the "Desert Glows" attraction on Friday and Saturday evenings, where balloons are tethered to the ground and illuminated in a colorful display across the 14-acre field.

For guests interested in experiencing balloon travel, Duncan ensures that rigorous safety procedures are followed before ascension. This includes routine inspections and the use of weather instruments to determine wind speed and direction.

"Preflight activity to track wind is ... integral to a successful flight," Duncan said. "And the gear is always inspected before and after flight."

Additionally, all of the balloons are piloted by licensed and trained professionals, who are required to undergo extensive background checks before operating any aircraft.

"There's a regimen that (operators) go through to prepare," Duncan said. "These pilots go through a pretty rigorous training and application process to be a part of our events."

According to Duncan, this process includes obtaining copies of flight and inspection records as well as verifying that all pilots are Federal Aviation Administration-regulated and medically certified.

Pilots also must notify proper channels in advance, including neighboring airports and Air Force bases, of the dates and times they will be in the air to receive flight authorization. This ensures that all the necessary criteria, such as adhering to restricted areas and "no-fly zones," are met, Duncan said.

In addition, guests are required to sign a waiver before boarding and are issued a thorough explanation of standard safety precautions and regulations, Duncan said.

New findings: Hot air balloon was deflated before crash that killed 4 in Eloy, NTSB report finds

While time spent aloft is ultimately determined by weather conditions, Duncan encourages guests to take advantage of all the sights that the Valley has to offer while overhead.

"It's a beautiful way to see around you. It's quiet, it's peaceful," Duncan said. "You're with the wind."

Duncan also advises that attendees "dress warmly and wear sturdy shoes."

Spectators are also invited to come and "experience balloon inflation and liftoff," with Arizona Events Group guaranteeing "a spectacular sight of mass and color."

Baskets can hold anywhere between four and 16 guests at a time, depending on size and weight limits, Duncan said. Additionally, many of the hot air balloons will feature a variety of special colors and designs. For example, there will be a yellow balloon representing KOA campgrounds and a black 3D balloon honoring Vietnam veterans, according to Duncan.

"The sky will be full of color," she said.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Those who wish to attend the festival and book reservations for a hot air balloon ride can purchase tickets on the website or at the gate. Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hot air balloon classic returns to Goodyear