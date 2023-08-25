Hot air balloon pilot safely lands on Vermont highway after mid-flight wind issues: Reports

A hot air balloon pilot in Vermont was able to safely land earlier this week near a busy highway after the aircraft became stalled in mid-air, according to multiple news reports.

Video shows motorists driving by the massive hot air balloon moments after it landed Wednesday night on Interstate-91 in the Upper Valley, an area that straddles the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont.

A nationwide destination for balloonists, the Upper Valley is home to the summertime Quechee Balloon Festival.

Several passengers had been aboard the aircraft for a sight-seeing sunset balloon ride before the winds unexpectedly shifted direction, preventing the balloon's pilot from landing at the target location, multiple news outlets reported. Instead, the pilot was forced to land on the median of the bustling highway, which authorities had to close down.

Prior to the landing, motorists reported seeing the balloon hovering just 30 feet over the roadway.

The balloon remained inflated until the left lanes in both directions were closed, and the highway was restricted to one lane for around 25 minutes while the balloon was deflated and packed up, the Valley News reported.

The pilot was identified in news reports as veteran balloonist Chris Ritland, a pilot at Quechee Balloon Rides, a tourism company offering scenic rides over Vermont's picturesque villages, farms, and covered bridges. Ritland, who has been flying balloons for 10 years, holds a commercial pilot certificate from Federal Aviation Administration and is certified to instruct trainee pilots, according to the company's website.

