Hot air balloons colour the Mondovi sky in Italy

Reuters

Volkswagen will show a production version of its long-awaited ID.Buzz, an electric reincarnation of its beloved Microbus or Kombi, on March 9 and plans to launch it in the United States in late 2023, the company said on Friday. The ID.Buzz is one of "the most anticipated and most hyped" models anticipated from the Volkswagen brand since the company launched its new Beetle in the late 1990s, Scott Keogh, head of Volkswagen's North American operations said during a media call. Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess tweeted on Thursday "The legend returns on 03/09/22!" The tweet contained a sketch of the profile of the ID.Buzz van.