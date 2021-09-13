Hot air balloons soar through the sky on a gorgeous Reno day

The annual Reno Balloon Race kicked off on Sept. 12 with crystal-clear skies, highs near 90 degrees Fahrenheit and typical afternoon breezes, making for a beautiful day to watch the sky.

