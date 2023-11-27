‘Hot anger;’ Husband of woman shot multiple times at Beavercreek Walmart speaks out

The husband of one of the four victims of a shooting at a Beavercreek Walmart is speaking out.

Terry Swain said his wife, Tiara Taylor, usually had groceries delivered but she went to Walmart last Monday because with Thanksgiving approaching she wanted to make sure she got the items she needed.

According to Swain, Taylor was shot six or seven times. Doctors still aren’t sure.

“They said she was talking, she was conscious at the time, she’d been shot in the abdomen,” Swain said.

Swain headed for the hospital as soon as he got the phone call.

“You know at first it was anguish and then it turned to hot anger,” he said.

Swain couldn’t believe the woman he married less than eight months ago went from a holiday shopping trip to a life-and-death trip to emergency surgery.

“Everyone kept saying ‘She’s ok, she’s ok,’ then she was in surgery, there was a lot of moving pieces,” he said.

Swain said Taylor lost a kidney and a part of her liver and was also shot in the back, a wound which shattered vertebrae. She’s already gone through three surgeries.

“Still don’t know the extent of her back injury, the extent of her mobility, whether she will be able to walk or run,” he said.

Swain and Taylor are both off their jobs and focused only on her recovery.

He said she is aware of what happened and he is aware that the FBI believes the shooting spree was racially motivated.

“When your dislike turns into violence and disregard for other’s lives, that’s a whole other ball game,” Swain said.

Swain is narrowing his focus to his wife’s well-being only.

“For two reasons, he’s no longer here and she is priority,” he said.

Taylor went through her first of many physical therapy sessions today, as she begins a long and uncertain road to recovery.