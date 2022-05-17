'Hot button issue': Levittown voters talk about abortion on Election Day at the polls
Abortion is a hot topic with the Supreme Court's reconsideration of Roe v. Wade in this election cycle. Here's what Levittown voters had to say about it.
Abortion is a hot topic with the Supreme Court's reconsideration of Roe v. Wade in this election cycle. Here's what Levittown voters had to say about it.
Pregnancy may be a stress test for the heart, with high blood pressure revealing a woman’s pre-existing predisposition for a heart attack or stroke years later.
In this sense, bear markets can provide a stress test on companies. Over the past four years, we've seen three bear markets: the fall 2018 U.S.-China trade war-induced sell-off, the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, and the bear market we're currently in. Through it all, share prices of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Linde (NYSE: LIN), and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) have held up incredibly well, with all companies continuing to put up impressive results.
Dogs are Mother Nature's best friend, too.
Valentyna Romanenko - Monday, 16 May 2022, 16:41 Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already identified 45 Russians who, according to the investigation, committed atrocities in our country. Source: Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on air during the national 24/7 newscast on 16 May Quote: "What about our investigations of war crimes.
The SKIMS campaign becomes Rosalia’s first fashion partnership.
The pup was born on April 29 and the veterinary staff is hand-rearing the baby boy
“That disparity needs to be fixed,” Abbott said. But his plan for lowering property taxes doesn’t outline how he intends to do it.
Polls show a close race between incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and challenger Jody Hice. But name recognition could decide who wins.
Wondering if Memorial Day is a good time to shop for a grill? We've got the best grill sales happening in 2022, including deals on Weber, George Foreman and others.
There are more than 95,000 miles of coastline in the United States. So it stands to reason there would be quite a few beachfront hotels.
Candidates are in the final stretch of campaigning before the May 24 primaries and many of them are making their last big push before the election.
Some staff at Russian oligarchs' villas in Sardinia lost their jobs, while others were suspended without pay, a union leader told The Washington Post.
The 33-year-old Ukrainian said his two brothers were killed after the three of them were interrogated and tortured by Russian troops for four days.
Proud Boys signs have been mixed in with signage for candidates running in Tuesday’s primary.
The Ukrainian military has "fulfilled its combat mission" in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, as rescue efforts continue. Latest news.
The owner of the Belvidere Assembly Plant is expected to announce another round of layoffs this month amid the plant's uncertain future.
A couple of royal wannabes.
U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel — running about the length of a six football fields — from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
A coyote pup rescued in Rhode Island this spring is "getting along swimmingly" with her foster brother, a pup rescued in Massachusetts.
Brett Kavanaugh could regain some credibility by not overturning Roe after he stated, under oath, that he would follow precedent