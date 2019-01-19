Hot Cheetos Grilled Cheese for Under $5

It ain’t easy being cheesy, but it is actually pretty simple to kick your grilled cheese game up a few notches. There’s something about the popular comfort food staple that makes it so easy to love. Regardless of what drives you to this easy-to-make meal, your childhood favorite is long overdue for a much-needed upgrade.

Grilled Cheese Basics:

For all of the recipes listed, the crux of a quality grilled cheese comes down to three ingredients: bread, cheese and butter. The bread and cheese are the heart of your sandwich, and they’re open to interpretation. Don’t feel boxed in with the classic white bread and American cheese combo — there are a number of other ways to cook up this delicious meatless meal. If you’re feeling a seeded rye, slam some Swiss or Havarti in there and take your flavor palate to the next level.

Recipe No. 1: Hot Cheetos Grilled Cheese

What You’ll Need:

Jalapenos

Spicy Cheese Puffs

Green Onion

Sour Cream

How to Create:

1. Put cheese puffs into a sandwich bag and crush into a fine, spicy powder. Chop the half the green onion and set aside.

2. Put butter in the pan, then layer bread and cheese.

3. On top of cheese, layer sliced jalapenos and top with another slice of cheese. Cover your cast iron pan with another frying pan on top to trap the heat and melt the cheese layers together.

4. Sprinkle with spicy cheese puff dust, add another layer of cheese and bread, and flip the sandwich to cook the other side.

Recipe No. 2: Panko Monte Cristo

What You’ll Need:

Milk

Eggs

Panko Bread Crumbs

Ham (sliced lunch meat ham works well)

How to Create:

1. Crack eggs into a bowl and combine with milk, whisking until mixed well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

2. Create the sandwich with layers of cheese and ham.

3. Coat both sides of the sandwich with egg mixture.

4. Take egged up sandwich and coat with panko breadcrumbs.

5. Fry in the pan with butter until both sides are golden brown.

6. Top with powdered sugar.

