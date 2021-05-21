Hot dog chain plans ‘aggressive’ expansion that could bring it to Belleville

Longtime hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel plans an “aggressive Midwest expansion” that could mean Belleville-area locations.

The California-based chain said it had record-breaking sales in 2020, up 16.8% over 2019, and has had double-digit increases in the first quarter of 2021.

The family-owned chain was founded in 1961 in southern California by the late John Galardi, who graduated from Grandview High School in the Kansas City area.

Weinerschnitzel’s chili cheese dogs.

Wienerschnitzel’s menu includes chili cheese dogs, Chicago dogs (with tomato, onions, pickle spear, relish, sport peppers, mustard and celery salt), the Junkyard dog (with french fries, chili sauce, American cheese, mustard and grilled onions), corn dogs and mini corn dogs, and the Texas BBQ dog (with bacon, barbecue sauce, grilled onions and shredded cheddar).

It also sells burgers, bacon ranch chili cheese fries, jalapeno poppers, breakfast burritos, biscuit sandwiches, and Tastee Freez treats such as shakes, cones, sundaes and floats. Tastee Freez is a sister brand of Wienerschnitzel.

A rendering of a Wienerschnitzel restaurant.

The chain currently has more than 300 locations in 10 states, serving more than 120 million hots dogs annually. New franchisees plan 20 restaurants in Louisiana, seven in Houston and three in Boise, Idaho.

Along with Illinois and Missouri, the company also is seeking franchisees for Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

All of the locations are now owned by franchisees, and two-thirds of the locations have indoor seating.

The company is now offering a new franchise development incentive. Franchisees who commit to opening three restaurants in five years will be eligible for discounted royalty fees (1% in the first year of operation for each store), as well as contributions for local marketing.

“The key is capturing a qualified candidate who knows the area,” said Ted Milburn, director of franchise development. “We are really looking for brand ambassadors.”