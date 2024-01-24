Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into Jacksonville this week

Glizzy Garrison and Allie Dog are bringing the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Jacksonville this week.

One of the most iconic vehicles in the world is coming to Jacksonville this week.

Batmobile? Nope. Richard Petty's racecar? Not quite. DeLorean with a flux capacitor? Wrong again.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the 27-foot rolling hot dog on a bun, will be at the Walmart at 13490 Beach Blvd. from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and the Walmart at 11900 Atlantic Blvd. from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. The Wienermobile will stick around Saturday, but the location hasn't been determined yet.

Visitors can meet the drivers, check out the inside of the vehicle, take photos and get free Weenie Whistles during the visits.

Here's some info you probably didn't know about the Wienermobile.

What is the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

It's a custom-made fiberglass vehicle powered by a 6.0-liter V-8 engine. It sits on a GMC chassis and is 27 feet long, 11 feet tall and 8 feet wide.

What's on the inside of the Wienermobile?

The Wienermobile seats six.

It has a hot dog-shaped dash, six seats (mustard- and ketchup-colored, of course) and a 52-inch flat-screen TV. It does not have an interior bathroom or beds.

When was the first Wienermobile built?

The Wienermobile dates back to 1936, when the first one was built to cruise the streets of Chicago and stir up interest in Oscar Mayer hot dogs.

Has the Wienermobile been on the road ever since?

Not quite. The Wienermobile was taken out of service during World War II due to gas rationing, but five new ones hit the road in 1952. Oscar Mayer retired the Wienermobile in 1977, but brought it back for the 50th anniversary in 1986 and had a new fleet on the road by 1988.

How many Wienermobiles are in the fleet?

There are six Wienermobiles on the road. There is also a Mini Wienermobile and a Wienermobile food truck. Oscar Mayer has also produced an off-road Wiener Rover, a Wiener Drone, a three-wheeled WienerCycle and an RV version, dubbed the Wiener-Bago.

Who drives the Wienermobile?

The vehicles are driven around the country to promotional stops by teams of two "Hotdoggers."

What Hotdoggers will be in Jacksonville?

Allie Dog is from Temple University and is a former competitive figure skater. Her partner, Glizzy Garrison, is from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

How can I become a Wienermobile driver?

Oscar Mayer recruits college seniors who are about to graduate for the job, ideally those studying public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing. It's a paid position, and Hotdoggers sign on for a year, driving the vehicle from place to place and serving as brand ambassadors. Hotdoggers travel about 20,000 miles during their year on the job and are paid $35,600, plus a weekly allowance of $150.

How do I apply to drive the Wienermobile?

Oh, you wish you were an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver? Go to linktr.ee/oscar_mayer. Applications are open through Jan. 31.

Do Hotdoggers sleep in the Wienermobile?

No. It's not equipped for that. Hotdoggers stay in hotels.

Didn't Oscar Meyer change the name of the Wienermobile?

Last year, the company announced it was changing the name to the Frankmobile. It was changed back a few months later.

Is there a way to track where the Wienermobiles will appear?

Check khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile to see where the six Wienermobiles will be for the next two months.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Oscar Meyer Wienermobile: Facts about iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle