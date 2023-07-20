Hot dog vendor operating with no license arrested in Bibb County

A man who illegally sold hot dogs on the side of the road in Macon is facing multiple charges.

Bibb County deputies responded to complaints of camping near the intersection of Mead Road and Guy Paine Road and located the illegal business.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was operating as a hotdog vendor with no business license.

Deputies say the man was also leaving trash on the ground and his truck was not registered and was not insured.

When deputies asked him if he had a business license, he replied, “[Expletive] a county ordinance.”

The man told deputies he was previously asked to leave the area by another deputy but did not.

He was arrested and faces charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, loitering, and littering on a public highway or street.

