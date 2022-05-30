Hot dogs? Breeder accuses Ipswich woman of stealing canines

May 30—IPSWICH — It seemed serendipitous: Mary Cayer's son, like a lot of kids, wanted a dog. and his sister's friend's mom was a dog breeder.

While most of the puppies at "Just Behaving" went for thousands of dollars, breeder Heidi Harris did have one dog who might fit the family's budget.

Reese, a 5-year-old dachshund, was available, for $500.

"She's done breeding," Cayer's lawyer said his client was told.

As it turns out, Reese wasn't done.

Now Cayer, 52, of Ipswich, could be facing felony larceny charges, after Harris accused her of stealing Reese — and the four puppies that Reese, unbeknownst to either Cayer or Harris, was carrying.

With Harris typically fetching far more than $500 for dachshunds and the other breeds she sells, and often twice the $1,200 threshold for a felony, police now allege that Cayer stole $12,000 worth of dogs. Rowley police filed charges of larceny of property valued at more than $1,200. An arraignment was scheduled last month, but Cayer's lawyer persuaded a judge to postpone the proceeding.

On Thursday, a Newburyport District Court judge will decide whether to send the case back to a clerk magistrate for a show cause hearing.

Cayer's lawyer, Jeremy Cohen, says he does not believe there is probable cause to charge her with a felony, and is hoping to convince the court to dismiss the case.

"This is really a civil matter," said Cohen, who specializes in cases involving animals through his firm, Boston Dog Lawyers.

But Rowley police take a different view.

Rowley police Sgt. David MacMullen said in his police report that Harris had contacted him several times in March and April about the situation.

MacMullen said in his report that Harris and Cayer had an agreement that Cayer would take Reese home to see if she was a good fit with the family before paying the $500. Harris told the officer she was aware Cayer's son has special needs, and it appeared that he had bonded with the dog, according to the police report.

Some time passed. and then Reese was discovered to be expecting.

Harris told police she would honor the deal for Reese for $500 but wanted the puppies, which police valued at $2,500 each.

Cayer, meanwhile, had paid the veterinarian for Reese's care and the delivery of the puppies. (Cohen says Cayer also paid to have Reese treated for mange, a skin condition, shortly after bringing the dog home).

Harris also offered to credit Cayer $1,000 for the cost of the delivery — but only if Cayer gave her the puppies.

When Cayer refused, Harris went to police, and now wants both Reese and the puppies returned to her.

MacMullen even asked a clerk magistrate to issue a search warrant that would have allowed him to go to Cayer's home and retrieve the dogs, according to his report. The clerk turned down that request.

Cohen acknowledged that his client hadn't paid the $500 for Reese when Harris went to police, but said she did send the payment last week.

Cohen said he believes his client should not have to pay for Reese's puppies, however, particularly when Harris was previously planning to give Reese to a shelter before Cayer's son "fell in love" with the dog.

Cohen compared it to a situation where someone buys a car and later finds $1,000 under a floor mat. "Whose money is that? Whose puppies are they?"

That question may now be up to a judge to answer.

Staff writer Dave Rogers contributed to this report.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

