Hot dogs, cool cats: Adoptable pets from Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter

Aedion, a 2.5-year-old neutered male, is among the cats available for adoption at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE in New Philadelphia. He is approaching eight months at the humane society. Aedion is reserved. It takes time for him to know you're safe. When you've earned his trust, he enjoys your attention.

Red

Red, an 8-year-old spayed female Beagle, is available at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter. Red has been at the shelter for five months and is the longest dog resident. Brought in through the humane officer after living in deplorable conditions, Red does best with slow introductions and would enjoy a quiet house to lounge in. Adoption hours at the shelter are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Shelter is closed Thursday. The phone number is 330-343-6060 and the website is www.tuschumanesociety.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hot dogs, cool cats at Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter