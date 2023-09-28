Hot dogs, cool cats: Pets available at Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter

Wheat Thin, a 1-year-old spayed female, is among the cats available at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE in New Philadelphia. She has been in the shelter for eight months. Her previous owner entered hospice care. Adoption hours at the shelter are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Shelter is closed Thursday. The phone number is 330-343-6060 and the website is www.tuschumanesociety.com.

Hazel, a 9-year-old spayed female, is available at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter. She has been in the shelter for eight months. She loves people and would be a good family pet. She needs to be an only pet.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hot dogs, cool cats at Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter