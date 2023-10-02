Hot, dry & breezy Monday
Hot, dry & breezy Monday
Work? Check. Date night? Check. Goblin Girl Walk to grab a bagel on Sunday morning? Check and check.
Folks are saying this is the best drinking vessel of 2023. It's beautiful, holds a lot of liquid (hot or cold) and is actually practical.
NC State planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but coach Dave Doeren says the offense needs a "spark."
Rodney Harrison tried to get Chris Jones to rip Zach Wilson, to no avail.
Oil is set to go lower after gaining 28% in the third quarter, according to Citi's commodity analysts.
David Stearns will be the first president of baseball operations in Mets history.
Rivian reported Monday it produced 16,304 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 15,564 to customers, a higher-than-expected result that puts the company on track to beat its estimates for the year. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van. Rivian has also worked on the efficiency within its Normal, Illinois factory and developed its own drive unit called the Enduro to reduce costs and lessen its dependency on suppliers.
The odds of winning Monday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
What can we make of the four wild-card series before the games get underway Tuesday?
Hot Wheels turned a 1987 Porsche 944 into an off-road-ready shooting brake, and it's offering it as a built-to-order diecast car.
Save money and energy with this genius dryer vent-cleaning kit that's loved by over 13,000 shoppers.
"You can't drink hot coffee too quickly, so it's a nice reminder to slow down," says coffee expert Maryna Gray.
Honestly, I'd put my derm down as my emergency contact if she'd let me.
I'm now a convert.
It's nearly 50% off right now.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
From anti-aging face creams to treatments for thinning hair, these beauté essentials are must-haves.
In fact, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president of Cloud and AI, estimated back in March that upwards of 40% of the code that developers were uploading to the AI developer tool GitHub Copilot was both "AI-generated and unmodified." Earlier this week, an Israel-based startup, Digma, announced $6 million in seed funding for a continuous feedback platform that runs locally on developers' machines and helps them analyze their code -- including generative AI-created code -- to identify issues. Today, a months-old, four-person, Bay Area-startup called Braintrust is taking the wraps off its own fresh funding round of $3 million.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.