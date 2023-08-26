Hot and dry this weekend, eyes on the tropics
First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest forecast.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
Organizations are awash in data, but struggle with a host of challenges to actually use, organize and analyze that data. Devavrat Shah argues that enabling companies to effectively forecast and conduct scenario-based planning requires harnessing deep, complex data types from hundreds of sources across the business -- and that AI holds the key to this. "Today, the best moonshot project for AI is to bring it to organizations or enterprises," Shah told TechCrunch via email.
Wall Street continues to gush over Nvidia's financials.
It adds person detection to the wire-free model.
If you've been wondering who's making the most money from the AI boom, NVIDIA may have the answer in it's latest earnings report.
Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
Toll Brothers delivered 2,524 homes in the third quarter, up 5% from the same period last year.
A weakening consumer environment continues to weigh on Foot Locker's turnaround strategy as the company expects comparable sales to decline by the most in more than a decade.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
While Google is quick to point out that it has never had an exploit in Google Workspace, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working to continually stay ahead of security issues. Today, the company announced a number of security-related enhancements to Google Workspace products, including GMail and Drive, some of which will take advantage of AI to automate certain tasks. It’s important to understand that these tools are still in development or various stages of testing, but Google plans to add these updates later this year and in early 2024.
Following Apple's announcement of podcast creator tools for subscriptions on Monday, Spotify today also introduced its own latest developments in terms of features aimed at podcasters. Included among the changes are customization tools for podcast show pages, new impression analytics, tools to edit podcast previews, an expansion of automated ads and a new Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard for Megaphone enterprise publishers. Plus, Spotify is making some small changes to its app to improve podcast discovery by consumers using its streaming app.
If you’re curious if there’s something here for you, the short answer is a resounding yes. However, as with almost all of From’s games, a little – okay, a lot – of patience goes a long way.
Meta is considerably expanding Messenger's encryption feature, rolling it out to "millions more people's chats" starting today.
Producers reveal the tricks and manipulation they employed in making 'The Bachelor.'