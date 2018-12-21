Will the hot economy and job market go cold in 2019?

Economic growth is expected to slow next year but still turn in a solid performance. Consumer spending should be healthy while housing, trade hurt gain

This year is likely a high-water mark for the U.S. economy, but 2019 won’t be anything close to the plunge into the abyss that recent stock market gyrations have suggested.

If the economy were a jet that finally reached cruising speed in 2018, it will throttle back moderately next year before slowing further in 2020, economists say. And if it keeps growing past July, it will mark the longest expansion in U.S. history.

After notching an expected 3 percent gain this year -- which would be its best showing in more than a decade -– the nation’s gross domestic product is projected to grow 2.6 percent in 2019, according to the average estimate of 51 economists surveyed by Wolters Kluwer Blue Chip Economic Indicators.

While job growth is poised to slow, wage increases are accelerating. And healthy consumer spending is likely to offset a slowdown in business investment growth and a sputtering housing market

“This is still a robust economy,” says Barclays economist Jonathan Millar.

But make no mistake: Millar and others see the economy on a glide path downward the next couple years amid the fading effects of federal government tax cuts and spending increases, steady Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and the Trump administration’s trade fight with China.

“Next year is going to be all about finding the soft landing zone,” says economist Greg Daco of Oxford Economics.

Economists surveyed by the National Association of Business Economics expect the odds of recession to rise from 10 percent early next year to 50 percent in 2021 or later.

One reason a slump isn’t inevitable: The economy isn’t beset by excesses such as the tech stock run-up and housing bubble, which led to downturns in the early and late 2000’s.

“Household and businesses, borrowers and lenders, savers and spenders… have been more cautious this time,” says Joshua Feinman, chief global economist of DWS.

Here’s a breakdown of the economy’s strengths and weaknesses in 2019:

Strengths

Jobs:

Average monthly job growth is expected to slow dramatically from well over 200,000 this year to about 160,000 in 2019, says economist Michael Feroli of JPMorgan Chase. That’s not because employers don’t need as many workers but rather the opposite: The 3.7 percent unemployment rate, a near-50-year low, will make it increasingly challenging to find them.

Until now, the improving labor market has drawn in lots of prime age workers on the sidelines, keeping unemployment from falling even more rapidly. But Feroli says that surplus labor supply is running thin. By the end of 2019, he expects the jobless rate to tumble to 3.3 percent, which would be the lowest since 1953.

That would further stoke wage growth that has picked up in recent months to 3.1 percent annually. Economist Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics looks for 3.5 percent average pay increases next year while Feroli forecasts upwards of 4 percent.

Consumer spending:

Americans’ purchases make up nearly 70 percent of economic activity and that engine is expected to continue to underpin growth in 2019. Workers’ fatter paychecks should partly offset reduced income gains economy wide as a result of the slower pace of job growth.

Meanwhile, the lift to spending from the federal tax cuts that Congress passed late last year has largely played out, Feroli says. Much of that void can be filled by cheap oil and gasoline. The average household should save $224 to $480 on gas next year, depending on how low pump prices go and whether they stay there, according to Moody’s Analytics.

All told, consumer spending should grow 2.7 percent next year, in line with 2018’s increase, according to the Wolters Kluwer survey. Feroli predicts just a 2.4 percent rise, adding that higher interest rates and tighter bank lending standards will crimp outlays.

"We still expect consumers to spend relatively freely but they're going to be a little more cautious," Daco says.

Solid but slowing

Business investment:

Business spending on things like new factories and computers was a big part of the economy’s success this year. Trump promised the tax cuts would juice investment and they seemed to provide at least a modest bump the first half of the year as firms could write off purchases more quickly.