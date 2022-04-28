‘Hot mama’: Gisele poses for sexy magazine cover in Kendall (yes). Check out the pics

It’s been a few years, but we are so ready for another Gisele cover.

The Brazilian bombshell fronts V Magazine’s V136 Summer issue, and reps her adopted hometown well.

The catwalk veteran struck various poses at the Aquatic Center at Miami Dade College in Kendall, not too far from the fab $17 million mansion she shares with NFL star hubby Tom Brady and their two kids in Indian Creek Island.

At 41, Bundchen isn’t feeling (or looking) her age at all.

“When you’re in your 20s, you try to fit in and try to belong,” the supermodel told the outlet. “When you’re in your 40s, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.”

On Instagram, Bundchen posted a few snaps taken at MDC by fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov. In one fabulous pic, she rocks a leopard print body suit by the multi-lane pool, a swimmer in trunks ready to dive on the board behind her.

“I had so much fun playing dress up with my friends at @vmagazine,” said Bunchen’s caption.

Brady couldn’t resisting commenting: “Hot mama,” along with fire emojis.

V magazine also showed off their famous cover model calling Bundchen “Fashion’s True OG.”

Jennifer Jones, pool manager at MDC’s Kendall campus, told Miami.com the V crew was there back in February, and that Bunchen was “very nice.”

The MDC competition pool at Gibson Center is a star in its own right, having been used in other style shoots, as well as in telenovelas, she added.

“I think it’s the straight lines of the architecture, lots of edges and all the concrete,” said Jones. “It photographs really well.”

The magazine goes on sale May 4.