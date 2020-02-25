Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs to spend 5 months in prison for trying to buy daughters into elite colleges

BOSTON — Michelle Janavs, whose family made its fortune creating the microwave snack Hot Pockets, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison for agreeing to pay bribes totaling $300,000 to get her two daughters into prestigious universities.

Janavs, of Newport Coast, California, admitted to paying $100,000 to have someone cheat on the daughters' ACT exams and agreeing to pay $200,000 to have the older daughter falsely tagged as a beach volleyball recruit to get her admitted into the University of Southern California.

As he handed down the latest sentence in the nation's college admissions scandal, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton had harsh words for Janavs, asking her if she realized the "disingenuous" sound of her claim that she cheated for the love of her children.

“It is certainly true that the vast majority of parents truly love their children and want their children to get into their college of choice," he said. "But other parents don’t try to brazenly get their children into a side-door by bribing college officials. They love their children as much as you do.”

Michelle Janavs stands with attorney Thomas Bienert outside federal court, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Boston, after she was sentenced to five months in prison for trying to cheat and bribe her daughters' way into college as part of a nationwide college cheating scam. More

Gorton told Janavs that her conduct was “just as onerous” as bribing a public official and that she needed prison to deter anyone else who “has the gall to use their resources" as she did.

He also ordered she serve two years of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

Janavs is the 15th parent to be sentenced in the sprawling admissions scam led by mastermind Rick Singer, a college consultant to whom wealthy parents paid enormous sums to fraudulently get their children admitted into elite universities. Only one has avoided prison. Janavs asked to serve her time in Texas.

Janavs apologized to the judge, her friends and family for her "inexplicable behavior," and directed remarks to parents of students applying to college.

"I’m so very sorry I tried to make an unfair advantage for my children," Janavs said. “There are truly no words to express the heartache and shame by my actions. I have been shaken to the core.”

After the sentencing, one of her attorneys, John Littrell, issued a statement to reporters outside the courthouse with Janavs standing behind her. A man walking by shouted "Hot Pockets!"

Litrell said she understands "the harm that her choices caused" and the "impact that those choices had on students who tried to apply fairly to get into college."

"But this crime does not define who she is. Michelle is going to be defined by what she's done the rest of her life," Littrell said, declining to take questions.

Janavs is an heiress of her family's food manufacturing company Chef America, which makes the microwave snack Hot Pockets and other frozen foods. She worked as an executive at the company for a time.

After initially maintaining innocence, Janavas reversed course and pleaded guilty in October to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges rather than face an additional charge of bribery.

Prosecutors recommended Janavs spend 21 months in prison, arguing she participated in Singer's scheme on three separate occasions, among the most of the parents charges in the "Varsity Blues" scandal, over a short 18-month period. She also participated in both the test-cheating and admissions schemes, they stressed.