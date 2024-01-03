Hot real estate markets: Northern Ohio cities make Zillow's 2023 list of Top 10 places

Stow High School senior cheerleader Sophia Casterline gives an enthusiastic wave to a familiar face in the crowd during the 64th annual Stow Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Stow. The city made Zillow's list of Top 10 communities in 2023.

Zillow − that real estate website popular with those seeking to buy a home − took a look at the most popular cities among web surfers in 2023 and northern Ohio cities topped the list.

And both of those communities are situated in Summit County.

Coming in at No. 6 on Zillow's list was Stow.

Butterfly twins walk in the Double Take Parade on Aug. 6 in Twinsburg at the Twins Day festival. The city made Zillow's list of Top 10 communities in 2023.

And Twinsburg − situated conveniently between Akron and Cleveland − was No. 8 on the list.

Zillow points out that 2023's searches by users leaned toward smaller communities − particularly in the Midwest and the Northeast.

When crunching the data, Zillow looked at − among other things − from page-view traffic to home value growth to days on market − to come up with its Top 10 among some 2,000 U.S. cities.

Check out Zillow's Top 10 cities for 2023

The top 10 most popular markets on Zillow of 2023:

West Chester, Pennsylvania Nashua, New Hampshire Manchester, New Hampshire Wethersfield, Connecticut West Hartford, Connecticut Stow, Ohio Middletown, Connecticut Twinsburg, Ohio Newington, Connecticut Concord, New Hampshire

Kent, home to Kent State University, ranked high on Zillow's list of most popular college towns in 2023.

What other Ohio cities made Zillow's 2023 lists?

Beyond the overall most popular real estate cities, Zillow also looked at other more specific categories and some others in Ohio faired pretty well.

Among smaller so-called vacation towns, Vermilion took Zillow's top spot.

"Vermilion is a popular summer destination for boaters and those looking for a city with old-fashioned charm," Zillow found.

A ranking of top college towns found West Chester, Pennsylvania, was the most popular in that category with Kent − home to Kent State University − close behind finishing second.

Among the most popular large cities, Chula Vista, California, just south of San Diego, was the most popular. Cincinnati was fourth on the listing.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio fares well in Zillow's listing of 2023 hot real estate markets