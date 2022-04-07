HOT SAUCE THIEF: Tulsa police accuse man of stealing hot sauce from a local restaurant
Tulsa police say a man was caught “red-handed” stealing hot sauce from a restaurant.
Officers responded to Bros. Houligan near 15th and Lewis Thursday morning after an alarm was tripped.
When officers arrived, Jeremy Dodd was spotted near a shed on a bicycle. He sped off, but officers were able to quickly catch up in their cruisers.
Officers say Dodd admitted to being in a room surrounded by hot sauce and had to kick his way out.
Bolt cutters, a broken lock, and a box of hot sauce was found outside the shed. Officers say Dodd was previously kicked off the property several times.
Dodd was taken into custody, but is a tribal member. The case will now be turned over to federal agents.
