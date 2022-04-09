Hot spot patrols blanket Falls Friday night

Apr. 9—From the North End to the South End, and even in LaSalle, Falls Police and a double-digit collection of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies flowed into the Cataract City Friday night in what was described as a "targeted hot spot enforcement action."

Eighty officers and agents, backed up by 5 K-9 units, helicopters from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police, and a U.S. Border Patrol surveillance plane, were in the city, at press time, looking to address a current increase in gun-related violence.

"We're hitting the areas with high gun-related incidents," Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said. "We also have our top gun offenders list and all of these officers are armed with that information and are focused on that."

Faso said analysts with the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center (NICAC) have spent the last few weeks compiling data to guide the high profile operation. Intelligence officers from the sheriff's office and Falls Police were also on the streets to help guide the unfolding activity, along with agents form the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and the Niagara County Drug Task Force.

"We have local, state and federal law enforcement partners coming out with a common goal of reducing violent crime in Niagara Falls," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

In a pre-operational briefing, Falls Police Captain Michael Corcoran told the the officers and agents, "this will mean a lot to our residents. It will send a message that our law enforcement partners are working together with us."

The initiative is being funded by a Gun Involved Violence Enforcement (GIVE) grant. It follows several weeks of increased gun-related incidents in the Falls and against the backdrop of the shooting of 3 Buffalo Police officers.

"Be safe," Filicetti told the officers before they hit the streets. "You saw what happened in Buffalo. It can happen anywhere."

Story continues

In its early hours, the operation saw multiple traffic stops up and down Hyde Park Boulevard, on Pine and Buffalo avenues and in the always troubled 19th Street corridor. Officers executed at least one outstanding arrest warrant and issued a host of traffic summonses.

Faso said the hot spot enforcement operations will continue throughout the summer.

"I am pleased with the number of officers out there targeting these areas and having a presence there," Faso said.