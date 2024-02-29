Hot Spring County man missing, family searching for answers

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – A son, husband, and father gone without a trace, leaving behind a family wondering where he is.

According to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Clayton Reed has been missing since Jan. 18.

Reed served in the Army, loved outdoor activities and most of all loved his family. Heather Reed, Clayton’s wife, said that they’re looking for answers and closure.

“We would like an answer we would like anything, a shred, a clue, a tip, anything,” Reed said.

Having faced more than 40 sleepless nights, Heather Reed stays up thinking about what happened to Clayton.

“What’s happening, are they hungry, are they hurt,” Reed said.



Heather Reed said Clayton left without a trace, with him last being seen at the Pearsons Landing RV Park in Malvern.

“For him to not come back, it means something is keeping him from, whether it be something wrong in his mind or he had an accident out there somewhere,” Heather Reed said.

According to Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, a person matching Reed’s description, a 6 foot 2, 180-pound, white man with strawberry blonde hair was seen on the railroad tracks heading west toward Malvern on Jan. 19. Police said they searched with a drone in the air and on foot and came up empty.

Other groups like REVAMP (Remember Every Victim And Missing Person) and his family have also held searches.

Clayton’s Aunt, Michelle Clifton, posts about her nephew every day, hoping to find some answers.

“We are very fortunate that people have volunteered to help us because, at this point, we just don’t know what else to do,” Clifton said.

Robin Tolleson, Clayton’s mom, said that she just wants to see him back home, and will do anything she can to find him.

“Everyone has come together and really tried,” Tolleson said.

Until the end, no matter the outcome, they all say they’ll do anything to bring him home.

“But nothing, nothing will ever make me stop looking for him, I have to know,” Reed said.

The family also said that this experience has caused them to share posts and spread the word about other missing people as well, hoping to help others get the closure they’re looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.

