Hot spring forecast: Drought deepens in West, flooding ebbs

FILE - A pier and dock sits above Lake Tahoe's receding shoreline Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Tahoe City, Calif. There’s no relief in sight for the West’s record-shattering megadrought, which will likely only deepen this spring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its seasonal outlook Thursday, March 17, 2022. But central and eastern states should be mostly spared from significant flooding. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

There’s no relief in sight for the West’s record-shattering megadrought, which will likely only deepen this spring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its seasonal outlook Thursday. But central and eastern states should be mostly spared from significant flooding.

Spring is likely to be hotter than normal in most states and drier as well for much of the West, NOAA meteorologists said. They said the high heat and drought will fuel each other as the lack of rain makes it hotter, intensifying dry conditions.

NOAA predicts all of the Lower 48 states to be warmer than normal in April, May and June except Washington, Oregon, Montana, North Dakota and much of Idaho. Only an area around the Great Lakes down to Kentucky is forecast to be wetter than normal. Worsening allergies are expected in the areas that will be hot and wet.

“Drought has increased, especially in the West as it has warmed,” said Deke Arndt, NOAA's climate science and services chief. “The reason the West is warming is climate change, especially over the multiple decade timeframe.”

Already, 60% of the nation is in some form of drought, the largest drought coverage since 2013, said Jon Gottschalck, operational prediction chief at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. He said the conditions are likely to get worse in many of those areas and could set the stage for more heat waves.

La Nina, a natural periodic cooling of the central Pacific that affects climate worldwide, is a huge factor in the spring outlook, Gottschalck said.

In California, especially the Central Valley, three-year rain and snow levels will soon reach the lowest on record since 1922, said Brett Whitin, a hydrologist at NOAA’s California Nevada River Forecast Center. California has 1.5 million acre feet less water available than it did this time last year, and he said the only hope is for heavy December snow to make up for some of the shortfall.

“It does make for some very difficult (crop) producer decisions as what to continue to grow and what to keep alive,” said Brad Rippey, a U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist, in a press briefing.

The more than 20-year megadrought gripping the West is the worst in 1,200 years and is stoked by human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, studies have found. Worsening drought also sets the stage for more dangerous wildfires in summer, said Brad Pugh, a drought meteorologist with the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

In the central part of the country, spring often brings flooding worries. But this year, the flooding risk is minor for much of the Mississippi River valley and Tennessee Valley.

Major flooding and significant damage might affect about 500,000 people, which is far fewer than in most years. Above average precipitation and other factors increased flood risk near the Red River that divides North Dakota and Minnesota, NOAA said.

___

Michael Phillis contributed from St. Louis. ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears. ___

Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate ___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP also receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy seeks to study, sample Europe's southernmost glacier

    Italian scientists are racing against time to study, scan and sample Europe’s southernmost glacier before it melts and disappears as a result of rising global temperatures. Researchers conducted a preliminary radar survey of the Calderone glacier in Italy’s central Apennine Mountains on March 13 and plan to return next month to drill into it and take samples. “This glacier can tell us the Mediterranean’s climate and environmental history,” said researcher Jacopo Gabrieli, of the Institute of Polar Sciences at the Italian National Council of Research.

  • Everton-Newcastle match interrupted when protester zipties himself to goalpost

    That's a new one.

  • Pheromone traps turn murder hornets into murdered hornets

    It was the height of the pandemic when we got hit with a major plot twist. Asian giant hornets, commonly referred to as murder hornets, had made their way to the United States. It’s a plotline which didn’t really pay off, fortunately. The giant hornets, known by their scientific name Vespa mandarinia, haven’t really grabbed a foothold, at least not yet, but studies suggest they could spread across western North America, and they’re already a considerable challenge in other parts of the world. As

  • Scientists claim hairy black holes explain Hawking paradox

    Researchers say they have solved one of science's biggest paradoxes, first identified by Prof Stephen Hawking.

  • Power shut off to homes near Yosemite. ‘Anyone with a heart knows this is wrong.’

    “The fact that our government is allowing this, it breaks my heart and makes me ashamed of our political and legal system.”

  • Sarasota Police share video of a tornado hitting part of the city

    The National Weather Service said a tornado hit part of Sarasota Wednesday as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.

  • Snowfall forecast for incoming storm

    The NWS in Boulder issued winter storm warnings for the suburbs and foothills in the western Denver metro area, the foothills west of Colorado Springs, and the Palmer Divide.

  • Alligator snaps up 50-pound dog walking along lake on college campus in Florida

    The dog’s owner was not hurt.

  • Dallas, OKC and New Orleans at risk for severe storms

    AccuWeather forecasters say rounds of severe thunderstorms will continue to rumble across parts of the south-central and southeastern United States through Friday, bringing risks that include hail, flash flooding, high winds and even some isolated tornadoes. The severe weather risk will shift farther to the west into Thursday night after potent storms swept through areas from Louisiana to Florida and the Carolinas earlier this week. That includes the Birmingham, Alabama, area which was inundated

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan; tsunami advisory issued

    A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

  • Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Colorado

    Heavy snow fell on parts of Colorado as a winter storm swept through the region on March 16 and 17.

  • 7.3 earthquake strikes near Namie, Japan

    A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was reported 41 miles from Namie, Japan. The epicenter was further than 100 miles from any city.

  • Severe weather, tornado warning cut-in

    Severe weather, tornado warning cut-in

  • Quaise Energy thinks it found a way to supply virtually unlimited energy

    A geothermal company wants to drill deep into the Earth and siphon virtually unlimited energy from the planet. The company, Quaise Energy, says that using the energy stored deep below the Earth’s crust is a possible solution to our desperate need for cleaner energy. The firm plans to dig 20 kilometers beneath the surface to … The post Quaise Energy thinks it found a way to supply virtually unlimited energy appeared first on BGR.

  • Big new California reservoir on track for $2.2B federal loan

    A long-delayed plan to build a giant reservoir in Northern California to help withstand the U.S. West’s notorious droughts got a huge financial boost on Thursday when the federal government signaled its intent to loan the project nearly $2.2 billion — about half of the cost to design, plan and build it. The project still must clear some regulatory processes before construction, including an environmental review in which the project is facing fierce resistance.

  • Home Office Shakes During 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake in Japan

    Screens and equipment in a Tokyo apartment shook as a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on March 16.Footage uploaded to Twitter by John Daub shows the impact of the “strong earthquake” on his apartment in Tokyo on March 16.Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued an earthquake and tsunami warning just before midnight on March 16. They said the 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit at 11:36 local time on this date. Credit: John Daub via Storyful

  • Deep-Sea Octopuses Are Making Shelters Out Of Human Trash

    Researchers set out analyze the creative ways that octopuses use garbage in the ocean.

  • Security Footage Shows Home Shaking in Miyagi During 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan at 11:36 pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake was preceded by a 6.4-magnitude one in the same area at 11:34 pm, the USGS reported.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures following the earthquakes. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo.This footage was published by Instagram user @morino_medaka, who said it was filmed at their home in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture. Credit: @morino_medaka via Storyful

  • Japanese Cat Dives for Cover During Powerful Earthquake

    A Japanese cat in Ibaraki Prefecture dove for cover when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on March 16.According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude earthquake was preceded about two minutes before by a smaller 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also off the coast.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday evening. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo.This video was recorded by Takaaki Kobayashi in Sakai, northeast of Tokyo, and was originally posted to Twitter.Kobayashi told Storyful he and his 3-year-old cat, named Rai, have experienced several earthquakes. The video shows Rai jumping from a shaking cat tree and scurrying around the apartment. Credit: Takaaki Kobayashi via Storyful

  • Keep your distance from wildlife in winter

    One of the most common inquiries has been about the wildlife in winter and if there’s anything people can do to help them out.