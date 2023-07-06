Hot Springs approves budget in seconds; no change to property tax rate
HOT SPRINGS - The Hot Springs Town Board and Mayor Abby Norton did not need long to approve its 2023-24 budget in a special meeting late last month, as the board met for less than one minute, according to Norton.
The budget reflects no change to the tax rate, which will remain at $0.48 per $100.
The reate is based on an estimated rate collection of 97.65%, according to the budget ordinance.
The budget calls for $644,175 in expenditures.
The highest expenditure is allotted to street and garbage collection, with more than $165,000 in appropriations.
According to the budget ordinance, more than $300,000 of the revenue comes from the 2022-23 property taxes. Tax Collector Laura Holloway reported during the board's July 3 meeting at Town Hall the town's tax collection rate for the 2022-23 year was higher than 99%.
The town also estimated $180,000 in revenues from the local option sales tax.
The total appropriations for the 2023-24 year:
Street and garbage collection - $165,000.
Finance office - $155,000.
Police department - $105,000.
Fire department - $31,000.
Community center - $31,000
Debt service - $24,000.
Powell Street fund - $23,000.
Planning and zoning - $2,000.
Welcome Center - $1,000.
Water and Sewer Fund
The town's Water and Sewer Fund budgets $341,500 in appropriations.
The breakdown is as follows:
Water and sewer operations - $300,000.
Water and sewer administration - $27,000.
Contingency - $15,000.
