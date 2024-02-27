Hot springs close indefinitely after second person dies in 16 months, CA rangers say

A California hot springs will close indefinitely after a second person was found dead in 16 months, officials say.

Someone was found dead in one of Miracle Hot Springs’ tubs on Saturday, Feb. 17 in the same area that another individual died in October 2022, the U.S. Forest Service’s Kern River Ranger District said in a Feb. 26 news release.

“With a second death that can be attributed in part to the hot springs, the area will remain closed until a sustainable long-term solution is reached,” District Ranger Al Watson said in the release.

When the Kern River flooded last winter and spring, the Miracle Hot Springs were overrun with water and inaccessible, rangers said.

As water levels dropped, however, rangers said the tubs were once again accessible.

The closure includes the hot springs, tubs and general area, according to rangers.

The nearby campground, Sandy Flat Campground, will remain open, rangers said.

Miracle Hot Springs is located in Kern County, about 150 miles north of Los Angeles.

Woman found dead in hot springs just before dawn, Utah officials say

Tourist dips fingers in deadly Yellowstone hot spring, video shows. ‘It’s very hot!’

Tourist wanders off trail into Yellowstone hot spring, rangers say. Now he’s charged