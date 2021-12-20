‘HOT SUGAR SUGAR’: Tamar Braxton Surprises Followers with Gorgeous New Hairstyle, Fans Rave About the Look

Tamar Braxton is popping out a few weeks early with her “new year, new me” look.

The R&B singer really switched things up for her Instagram followers on Dec. 19. She posted two photos of herself wearing a black bodycon leather dress and black heels, but the biggest change of all was her hairstyle. In the post, she rocked a short bob which was a dirty blond color and had light highlights in it.

Tamar Braxton. (Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram)

In the first picture, she stood smiling sweetly to the camera with her pink lipstick on while using her hand to push part of her bob behind her ear. The second was a close-up picture of Braxton sitting at what appears to be a restaurant table with a friend and celebrity stylist, Alvin McQueen.

They both were at dinner to celebrate their friend Nene Leakes’ new boyfriend ​​Nyonisela Sioh’s birthday. Leakes confirmed her relationship with Sioh recently after much speculation from fans on the internet. She lost her husband Gregg three months ago after his long battle with colon cancer.

Tamar Braxton. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Braxton, who is a mother of one wrote, “I realized that I am 100 percent ready for me” as the caption for her exquisite photos. Fans cheered the 44-year-old on with the comments. One person wrote, “HOT SUGAR SUGAR,” referencing lyrics from her 2013 single “Hot Sugar.”

Another fan said, “Yess GWADDDDD!! My sis is a whole meal out here in these streets.” Someone else also praised Braxton writing, “Awww

��

you look amazing Tamar.”

While Braxton has worn a bob style before, the “Love and War” singer hasn’t worn one in a while. She’s never been shy about trying a new style and even cut her hair as low as a buzz cut, which she initially did in 2018. Before that, the world knew the reality star to rock her signature long blond tresses.

Lately, she’s been switching her hairstyles more frequently from long blond hair to middle-length hair to short hair to brown hair. Stay tuned to see what she does next.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘You Better Work’: Tamar Braxton’s Snatched Figure In New Video Leaves Fans Shook

‘They Look Like Brothers’: Chad Johnson’s Video with Friend Terrell Owens Has Fans Doing a Double Take

‘That Felt Like the Movie Already’: Taraji P. Henson Shocks Fans After Posting ‘Baby Boy’ Audition Video with Tyrese