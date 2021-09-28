Hot to trot: Shetland ponies prove popular during pandemic
For hundreds of years, the inhabitants of the northernmost part of Scotland and the United Kingdom have bred small horses -- the Shetland pony. The animals, named after the unforgiving northern archipelago in the North Sea, have long drawn attention for their distinctive shape, size and rough hair. But during the coronavirus pandemic they saw their value soar to new highs, prompting hopes of another bumper year as the islands' annual sale approaches.